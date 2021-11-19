Suspect was involved in confrontations at Waterloo home before fatal fire

WATERLOO – A week before a fire broke out at 536 Dawson St., killing a mother and her young son inside, Denise Susanna O’Brien was breaking windows at the house.

And O’Brien was back at the house again just hours before the fatal fire, according to her ex-boyfriend.

O’Brien, 45, is charged with two counts of murder in the April 22, 2018, fire that claimed the lives of Ashley Smith, 45, and 9-year-old Jaykwon Sallis.

Prosecutors allege O’Brien was angry with her ex-boyfriend, Willie Traymone Phillips, who spent the night there, and set fire to the house, the blaze trapping Smith and Jaykwon inside.

During testimony last week, jurors heard from Phillips, who said he had been in an “up and down” relationship with O’Brien and lived with her at an apartment on West Fourth Street in 2018.

He said he was also seeing Teryn Netz, a friend of Smith’s who also lived at the Dawson Street house with Smith.

“I was on some sneaky stuff,” Phillips testified.

He told jurors that April 13, 2018 -- about two weeks before the fire -- he was at the Dawson address when he heard breaking glass and came down to see O’Brien on the porch busting out windows and toppling a TV set inside the living room.

Police said O’Brien also cut her right forearm on the window glass in the process.

Phillips said he and a male friend went back to the Dawson Street home to see Netz on the night of April 21, 2018. Sometime after midnight, O’Brien came over, and Phillips claimed Netz and O’Brien began fighting.

Phillips said he tried to stop it and was inadvertently hit by O’Brien in the process.

“I popped her *ss back,” Phillips said. “She was just mad. She was mad at everybody.”

Neighbors, who put the encounter at about 1:30 a.m., said they didn’t see two women fighting but saw Phillips punching O’Brien in the street, knocking her down.

“She was pretty much getting assaulted pretty bad,” one neighbor said.

Others were screaming for Phillips to stop, and he eventually did. O’Brien left upset, telling Phillips something to the effect of he’ll never find anyone like her, the neighbors said.

After O’Brien left, Phillips, Netz and the male friend went to an after hours party, Phillips testified. He said they returned back to the Dawson Street home around 4:30 a.m.

The fire was reported about two hours later at 6:30 a.m. while residents were inside sleeping.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.