CEDAR RAPIDS – An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for a suspect involved in the shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Iowa Smoke Shop, 70 Kirkwood Court SW, on May 18.
Andre Richardson, 26, of Cedar Rapids, is wanted for murder for his involvement in the double homicide. Richardson should be considered both armed and dangerous.
Richardson has a height of 6’1” and weight of 185 pounds.
You have free articles remaining.
The Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richardson to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or their local law enforcement.
The shooting incident occurred in the Iowa Smoke Shop parking lot shortly after 1:20 a.m. May 18. Four victims sustained gunshot wounds. Matrell Michael Eu’gene Johnson, 18,and Royal Ceiz Abram, 18, died as a result of the shooting. Two other victims, a 19-year old male and a 19-year old female, remain hospitalized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.