Andre Richardson

 Buelow, Greg M.

CEDAR RAPIDS – An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for a suspect involved in the shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Iowa Smoke Shop, 70 Kirkwood Court SW, on May 18.

Andre Richardson, 26, of Cedar Rapids, is wanted for murder for his involvement in the double homicide. Richardson should be considered both armed and dangerous.

Richardson has a height of 6’1” and weight of 185 pounds.

The Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richardson to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or their local law enforcement. 

The shooting incident occurred in the Iowa Smoke Shop parking lot shortly after 1:20 a.m. May 18.  Four victims sustained gunshot wounds. Matrell Michael Eu’gene Johnson, 18,and Royal Ceiz Abram, 18, died as a result of the shooting. Two other victims, a 19-year old male and a 19-year old female, remain hospitalized. 

