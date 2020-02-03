Suspect sought in Capitol Building break-in; see the pictures

DES MOINES – The Iowa State Patrol and Division of Criminal Investigation are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person responsible for entering and damaging the Iowa State Capitol Building early Sunday.

At approximately 2:55 a.m., a young male forcibly gained entry to the State Capitol Building and caused damage. Authorities believe the suspect sustained injuries to his hands and/or arms, which may be significant.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators are sharing images captured on surveillance cameras, and describe the suspect as a white male with dark hair who is approximately 6 feet tall and weighing between 180 to 210 pounds. The suspect appears to be wearing a green short-sleeved T-shirt, dark pants and light-colored shoes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Division of Criminal Investigation at (515) 725-6010 or (515) 323-4360.

Mugshot gallery for February 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0