Suspect sought in Capitol Building break-in; see the pictures

DES MOINES – The Iowa State Patrol and Division of Criminal Investigation are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person responsible for entering and damaging the Iowa State Capitol Building early Sunday.
At approximately 2:55 a.m., a young male forcibly gained entry to the State Capitol Building and caused damage. Authorities believe the suspect sustained injuries to his hands and/or arms, which may be significant.
You have free articles remaining.
Investigators are sharing images captured on surveillance cameras, and describe the suspect as a white male with dark hair who is approximately 6 feet tall and weighing between 180 to 210 pounds. The suspect appears to be wearing a green short-sleeved T-shirt, dark pants and light-colored shoes.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Division of Criminal Investigation at (515) 725-6010 or (515) 323-4360.
Mugshot gallery for February 2020.
Mugshot Gallery for February 2020
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for February 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.
This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a conviction. Click the link below each name for more information on the crime(s) the accused was arrested for. (If the links are no longer accompanying the mugshot, put the name into our search bar at the top for the most recent articles.)