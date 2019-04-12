WATERLOO – A Waterloo man charged with shooting a 73-year-old man in the leg in July said he was at a female friend’s home at the time of the attack.
Taking the stand in his own defense on the last day of testimony on Friday, Charles David Brown, 28, admitted he was with other friends in a Mercury Mountaineer and had words with people outside Willie Outlaw’s Crescent Place home during daylight hours.
But Brown said he wasn’t there after dark when someone opened fire at Outlaw’s home, striking Outlaw in the leg and peppering vehicles and a home with bullets. And Brown said it wasn’t him seen exiting the Mountaineer with an AR-15 rifle during a traffic stop and disappearing into the neighborhood moments after the shooting.
Brown is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a weapon, going armed and interference while armed.
The officer who stopped the Mountaineer identified Brown as the person holding the rifle, which was later found discarded a short distance from the stop. And Outlaw identified Brown as the shooter, although he was never shown a photo lineup and didn’t name Brown until months later, after Brown had already been arrested.
Brown told jurors that he and three others were driving around drinking in the Mountaineer earlier in the day. He said they stopped in front of Outlaw’s home, and from the front passenger seat he accused someone there of shooting at his friend earlier.
After that, Brown said his friends dropped him off at Ashley Wynter’s house where he nodded off on her couch.
Wynter said Brown was extremely drunk and at one point he threw up on himself, and they went to his home to pick up a clean shirt before returning to her place. Other than that, he never left, she told jurors.
When asked about phone records that showed she had called Brown when they would have been together at the house, Wynter said she was upstairs and phoned Brown, who was downstairs, to talk to him.
Wynter’s roommate, Abbigayle Barfels, testified that she saw Brown at their home that night, and he was sleeping on the couch when she left for work the following morning.
Closing arguments in the trial are scheduled to begin Monday.
