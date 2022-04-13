Suspect in Iowa nightclub shooting father of victim's child

CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — Court records indicate that a suspect charged in a deadly Iowa nightclub shooting is the father of one homicide victim’s child and once worked at the nightclub.
Timothy Rush, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the shooting death of 35-year-old Nicole Owens and the critical wounding of another man early Sunday at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids.
Police have said Rush was one of two people who fired shots in the crowded club, killing Owens and 25-year-old Michael Valentine and injuring 10 others.
Linn County birth records show Rush and Owens are the parents of a girl born in early 2021, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reported. The Gazette also reported that in an affidavit used to determine his eligibility for a court-appointed attorney, Rush indicated he had worked for the nightclub but was “no longer employed.”
The attack happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday during a birthday party for a friend of Valentine and Owens. Between 100 and 150 people were inside the club at the time, police said, and investigators have said they believe two people carried out the shootings. Police have not named the second suspect and have not announced any other arrests in the shooting.
The Cedar Rapids Ultimate Super Heroes made an appearance at RodCon 2022 and were collecting donations for the Cedar Bend Humane Society in honor of the late Betty White’s love for animals.
Natalie Lawrence, a UNI student dressed as character Lucy from 'Fairy Tail,' poses for a fun action photo with Ben Paper, of Conrad, who depicted Inosuke from Demon Slayer.
Pokemon was the focus of one craft table at RodCon 2022.
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Susie Nemeth-Wold, Jill Kitch, Brent Kitch and Andrea Eilders.
Kids had nearly a dozen craft tables at their disposal Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
Mama Mage gives a reading at RodCon 2022.
'Teriyaki Weasel' was selling video game, anime and animal themed prints, keychains, stickers, plush dolls and other apparel Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
The Streng brothers from Cedar Rapids came dressed as Luigi, Spider-Man and Hulk. Pictured, from left, are: Atticus, 7, Ulysses, 6, and Achilles, 4.
Some attendees played Dungeons and Dragons at RodCon 2022.
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Mason Post, Corbin Post and Jon Post.
Video games were one of many offerings at RodCon 2022.
Some 50 stands dotted the inside of Rod Library at RodCon 2022.
RodCon attendees dressed as Spider-Man recreate a familiar scene from the movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'
'King's Carvings' was one of a few dozen vendors that had a table set up Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022.