 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Suspect in fatal shooting told police it was an accident

  • 0
082722jr-homicide-palmer

One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment on Palmer Drive on Saturday.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man accused of shooting another man in the head over the weekend told police it was an accident.

Savion Deonte Wilson, 23, made his first appearance in Black Hawk County District Court on Monday after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Cortavius Benford. Bond remained at $1 million.

Savion Devonte Wilson

Savion Devonte Wilson

Witnesses told police Wilson and Benford were at a Palmer Drive apartment around noon Saturday when Wilson put a gun to Benford’s head and pulled the trigger, according to court records.

Wilson then ran from the apartment before police and medics arrived. Investigators with the Waterloo Police Department talked to Wilson by phone Saturday, and he admitted being at the apartment and said the shooting was an accident.

Paramedics took Benford to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

People are also reading…

Wilson turned himself into police around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

First-degree murder is punishable by a mandatory life sentence upon conviction.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Artemis 1 spectators leave disappointed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News