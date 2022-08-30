Suspect in fatal shooting told police it was an accident

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man accused of shooting another man in the head over the weekend told police it was an accident.

Savion Deonte Wilson, 23, made his first appearance in Black Hawk County District Court on Monday after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Cortavius Benford. Bond remained at $1 million.

Witnesses told police Wilson and Benford were at a Palmer Drive apartment around noon Saturday when Wilson put a gun to Benford’s head and pulled the trigger, according to court records.

Wilson then ran from the apartment before police and medics arrived. Investigators with the Waterloo Police Department talked to Wilson by phone Saturday, and he admitted being at the apartment and said the shooting was an accident.

Paramedics took Benford to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wilson turned himself into police around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

First-degree murder is punishable by a mandatory life sentence upon conviction.