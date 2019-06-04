CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — Authorities say a suspect wanted in a May shooting in Cedar Rapids that left two dead and two others injured has been arrested.
Police say 26-year-old Andre Defaunte Richardson was arrested late Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service and Cedar Rapids police after a brief foot chase in Cedar Rapids. Officials say Richardson was found hiding in a garage.
You have free articles remaining.
Richardson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and several other counts in the early May 18 shooting in the parking lot of the Iowa Smoke Shop in Cedar Rapids. Killed were Matrell Johnson and Royal Ceiz Abram, both 18. Abram is formerly of Waterloo. Two other victims, a 19-year old male and a 19-year old female, remain hospitalized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.