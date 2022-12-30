Suspect in 2021 Utah double slaying took his own life in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Investigators in Utah believe a suspect behind a double homicide near Moab in 2021 later killed himself at a Waterloo hotel.

On Thursday, officials with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office laid out their case in the August 2021 slayings of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Michelle Beck Turner at a remote mountainside campsite, showing that evidence points to Adam Pinkusiewicz.

Pinkusiewicz had worked with Turner at a McDonald’s restaurant in Moab and had been fired shortly before the killings.

Pinkusiewicz, 45, took his own life in September 2021, after traveling to Waterloo to visit his boyfriend, according to investigators.

Schulte, 24, and her wife, Turner, 38, lived the “van life,” staying at campgrounds in the area.

The two were reported missing Aug. 16, 2021, and their bodies were found two days later.

During the investigation, authorities learned the two had told acquaintances about a “creepy camper” – a bearded man – they encountered on Aug. 12, 2021, who set up next to their campsite, said Detective Carrie Rigby.

The couple met with friends Aug. 13 and joked about the creepy camper, telling others to look for him if they don’t show up for work the following day. They left their friends around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 14, 2021, to return to the campground.

Later that morning, around 11:48 a.m., faint screams and gunshots recorded on the security system of a nearby ranch, according to authorities.

Co-workers noticed Schulte and Turner didn’t appear for work in the following days, and they were unable to reach them through Facebook. They were reported missing Aug. 16, 2021, and family friends searched the park and found their campsite two days later.

Their bodies were found Aug. 18, 2021.

During the autopsies, doctors recovered fired bullets, including a full metal jacket and Hornady Critical Defense rounds designed to inflict maximum damage, both in 9 mm. The rounds were likely fired from a Glock handgun, ballistics tests showed.

A Toyota Yaris was seen leaving the campground at 12:54 p.m., about an hour after the homicides. Detectives said the car stood out because it wasn’t the typical SUV, truck or camper that are usually seen in the mountain campground.

“It’s not something you typically take camping, It was something that obviously stuck out to investigators,” Rigby said.

Pinkusiewicz, who had a Yaris and also camped, had worked at the same McDonald’s as Turner but the two had different shifts, and it wasn’t clear if they knew each other, according to investigators

“He had conflicts with workers at McDonald’s and became threatening and hostile,” Rigby said.

One of those included an Aug. 8, 2021, blowup in which he argued with a night manager because he was told to work faster. During the exchange, he made comments about the manager’s sexuality, punched his fist into his hand and said he should “take her outside and kick her ass.”

The night manager left fearing for her safety, and another manager told Pinkusiewicz to punch out because he wouldn’t calm down.

Another time, Pinkusiewicz apparently became upset that Turner was making sandwiches for her and Schulte at the business while she was off the clock. He mentioned his concerns to a co-worker, but it wasn’t clear if Pinkusiewicz confronted Turner about the matter.

Pinkusiewicz never returned to work following the slayings and never picked up his last check. He also dodged law enforcement who were trying to contact him.

Meanwhile, Pinkusiewicz had traveled to Waterloo in September 2021 to visit a boyfriend. Police said Pinkusiewicz wasn’t always on speaking terms with his family, but relatives -- unaware he was a suspect -- helped him in the two weeks before his suicide, including helping him with lodging.

Before Pinkusiewicz left for Waterloo in August, relatives had received a message from him that concerned them. Officers characterized it as a goodbye note.

But once he arrived in Waterloo, he appeared to be doing better.

“When he got out to Waterloo, the family was under the impression he was doing well and that he was happy,” Rigby said.

While in town he stayed at the Motel 6 on LaPorte Road.

Rigby said conversations with the boyfriend showed their relationship was up and down and, on Sept. 23, 2021, Pinkusiewicz received notice he had been turned down for a job he had applied for in Waterloo.

The following day, Sept. 24, 2021, the hotel manager called 911. When police arrived, they found Pinkusiewicz bleeding from the head. A .357-caliber Ruger revolver was nearby.

In the room were two cellphones with a suicide note to relatives. One of the notes mentioned he was fired for not working fast enough by “lefty liberal bosses.”

“I don’t want to be part of this forced-vaxxed corporate/govt-run zombie brave new world. … Nothing makes sense anymore. I don’t want to fight it. And i need to die. And go to heaven,” part of the message read.

Police also found Hornady Critical Defense rounds in .357-caliber in the room.

At the time of the suicide, Waterloo police didn’t know he was a suspect in the Utah murders. The suicide note didn’t mention the crime, and the license plate on his Yaris, parked in the hotel lot, came back clean, police said.

The phones and other property were turned over to relatives. A bag of ammunition that family found in his car was handed to police, who destroyed it.

Utah investigators later determined Pinkusiewicz had bought a 9 mm Glock 19 pistol in 2019. When he bought it, he also purchased specialty 9 mm Hornady ammunition, although it wasn’t clear if it was the Critical Defense rounds or a standard hollow points.

Police eventually obtained Pinkusiewicz’s cellphones, and they found he deleted much of the information – his social media accounts, all of the photos of himself from Moab – and installed an encryption app to clean them.

They said memos and other information they were able to recover showed “extreme signs of racism” as well as problems with anger.

“Inside his phone there were also notes and memos about raping and killing other people and how it was a constant thought in his mind,” Rigby said.

One of the memos read, “I’m afraid i have an ongoing impulse in me to kill and rape ppl.80% 20%” and that he was worried he would follow through with it.

They also determined he was familiar with the area of the slayings and had camped there earlier.

Investigators said they believe Pinkusiewicz and the “creepy camper” the women had mentioned to friends are the same person.

Authorities talked to the boyfriend Pinkusiewicz had visited. He said Pinkusiewicz had confessed to the crime, but he said he didn’t notify police because he was afraid of Pinkusiewicz.

The significant other told detectives details that hadn’t been released, including the fact the women were shot while they were in a tent and their bodies were then moved.

“He also said he shot the women because one of the women was a woman he had worked with, and he didn’t like her because she was bossy,” Rigby said.

The boyfriend told police that he wasn’t aware of the suicide and had assumed Pinkusiewicz had simply left the area.

PHOTOS: Utah homicide Adam Pinkusiewicz 123022ho-utah-homicide-1 123022ho-utah-homicide-3 Kylen Schulte Crystal Michelle Beck Turner 123022ho-utah-homicide-2 123022ho-utah-homicide-4 123022ho-utah-homicide-5 Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte