Suspect charged with murder in death of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith

GRUNDY CENTER – Bond has been set at $3 million for a Grundy Center man accused of killing a state trooper in a standoff April 9.

Michael Thomas Lang, 41, was taken to jail Wednesday after he was released from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds he received in the shootout at his barricaded home.

A district court judge had filed an “Ed Thomas Order” in the case, requiring hospital officials to notify law enforcement when Lang was about to be released from their care.

Lang made an initial appearance in Grundy County District Court and was then transferred to the Black Hawk County Jail in Waterloo.

Lang, who had unsuccessfully launched a run for the Grundy sheriff’s seat last year, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault on an officer.

Authorities say Lang killed Sgt. Jim Smith with the Iowa State Patrol with a shotgun as officers attempted to detain him following a traffic stop and chase.

The attempted murder charge stems from allegedly trying to kill state troopers in an armored vehicle during the standoff. The assault charge pertains to an attack on Grundy Center Officer Cody Niehaus, according to court records.