 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Suspect arrested for two alleged burglaries in Cedar Falls after eluding officers

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime scene
Shutterstock

CEDAR FALLS – Police arrested a Waterloo man Thursday in connection with alleged burglaries on West 10th Street and Tremont Street.

Shane Robert Spooner, 34, was charged with two felonies for second and third degree burglary and two serious misdemeanors for a fourth degree criminal mischief and eluding authorities.

According to a Thursday evening news release from the Cedar Falls Police Department, a resident at 903 W. 10th St. called 911 after reportedly hearing the front door of their house being kicked down and then finding a man breaking into it to steal “items.”  

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a white truck with a blue tarp covering the back.

Police later located the truck and attempted to pull it over. From there, a chase ensued for several blocks until the man jumped from the vehicle and tried to flee on foot.

Officers tracked him down without further incident.  

In the truck was a bicycle that also was reported stolen from a garage at 1109 Tremont St.

People are also reading…

“The investigation into the incident is ongoing,” said the press release. “The Cedar Falls Police Department asks for the public’s help. Please notify the police department if you any information, or video footage, of the incident.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigeria: President apologises for oil shortages and power cuts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News