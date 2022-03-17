Suspect arrested for two alleged burglaries in Cedar Falls after eluding officers

CEDAR FALLS – Police arrested a Waterloo man Thursday in connection with alleged burglaries on West 10th Street and Tremont Street.

Shane Robert Spooner, 34, was charged with two felonies for second and third degree burglary and two serious misdemeanors for a fourth degree criminal mischief and eluding authorities.

According to a Thursday evening news release from the Cedar Falls Police Department, a resident at 903 W. 10th St. called 911 after reportedly hearing the front door of their house being kicked down and then finding a man breaking into it to steal “items.”

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a white truck with a blue tarp covering the back.

Police later located the truck and attempted to pull it over. From there, a chase ensued for several blocks until the man jumped from the vehicle and tried to flee on foot.

Officers tracked him down without further incident.

In the truck was a bicycle that also was reported stolen from a garage at 1109 Tremont St.

“The investigation into the incident is ongoing,” said the press release. “The Cedar Falls Police Department asks for the public’s help. Please notify the police department if you any information, or video footage, of the incident.”

