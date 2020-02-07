Suspect and victim had disagreement weeks before slaying

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

She said Quintarius Brown had been at the Courtland Street home a few times, and she said he and Craft had a dispute a week or two earlier. Details of the disagreement weren’t disclosed.

On cross-examination, Lakeena Brown said another man had been involved in an argument with Craft the weekend before the slaying. She said the man had even pulled a gun on Craft and others while they were at the Old Skool Lounge. After Craft’s death, she told investigators he might be their suspect.

Jurors also heard from a Gamblin’s ex-girlfriend, Jada Welton, who said Quintarius Brown confessed to the crime weeks later.

She said she noticed a change in Gamblin’s demeanor on the night of Dec. 11, 2017, and when she asked what was wrong, he showed her an online news article about the shooting on Courtland. After that, she confronted Quintarius Brown about the incident, trying to find out what happened.

“He told me he and his uncle went in. ... He repeatedly said ‘I killed him,’” Welton said. “He was laughing. He thought it was funny. He was smiling the whole time.”

She went on to say Quintarius Brown told her they pulled a gun on Craft, Craft pulled a knife, and he was shot. Gamblin was outside on the porch during the shooting, Welton said Quintarius Brown told her.