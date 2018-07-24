Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Bike theft

Still photo from a surveillance video of a bike theft on Jefferson Street on June 23, 2018.

 Contributed photo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a $1,700 bike.

The 2017 Trek CrossRip 2 had been locked at the bike rack outside the SportsPlex, 300 Jefferson St., on Monday while the owner worked out, and it was gone when she returned.

Surveillance camera images of the suspect riding the bike were posted to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, and authorities received a tip about the suspect.

On Tuesday, Waterloo police saw the suspect leave his home hiding the stolen bike. He was stopped and officers arrested 28-year-old Michael Douglas Creger for second-degree theft. He was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail, and his bond was set at $5,000.

Creger had allegedly removed the bike’s fenders and cargo rack to alter its appearance, police said.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

