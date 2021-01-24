Supreme Court allows Waterloo man to keep home during tax dispute

WATERLOO — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled a Waterloo man will get to keep his home while he pursues a claim that he doesn’t have to pay taxes.

In a ruling filed on Friday, the high court overturned a district court’s decision that had cleared the way for No Boundry LLC to take possession of Cornell Hoosman’s home.

“Hoosman’s apparent cognitive impairment weighs in favor of setting aside the default judgment. This state has a long history of protecting the property rights of wards deemed unable to protect their own economic interests without assistance,” said the opinion, written by Justice Christopher McDonald.

The Supreme Court opinion didn’t weigh in on whether Hoosman will actually prevail in his argument that he is exempt from property taxes under Iowa Code because of his disability.

No Boundry obtained title to the house in a tax sale in 2018 and sought possession of the home a month later through the courts. Hoosman didn’t respond to the action until after the deadline, by which time the court had already entered a default judgment in favor of No Boundry.