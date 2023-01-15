Sunday house fire under investigation

WATERLOO --- Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a vacant home Sunday morning.
A passerby called 911 after spotting smoke coming from 431 Dawson St. around 9:30 a.m.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue found a fire in the living room area and extinguished the flames.
No injuries were reported.
The home is owned by Isiah Hill of Fort Dodge, according to property records. It was vacant and the windows had been boarded up with plywood.
The home is about four blocks from a vacant home at 232 Center St. that caught fire on Dec. 9.
WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos
Former church fire, Waverly, Iowa, Dec. 19, 2016
VIDEO: House Fire, Gable St., Waterloo, Iowa 120319
Apartment fire, Jefferson St., Feb. 19, 2016
Duplex Fire, Western Ave., Feb. 9. 2016
Fire, Beaver Ridge Trail, Cedar Falls, Iowa Feb. 5, 2018
Garage/house fire, Seneca Ave., Waterloo, Iowa Dec. 11, 2017
House Fire, W. Second St., Waterloo, Iowa, Oct. 20, 2016
House fire, Marion St., Evansdale, Iowa June 6, 2018
House fire, W. 2nd St., Waterloo, Iowa July 7, 2017
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.