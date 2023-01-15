 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday house fire under investigation

  Updated
Authorities are investigating a fire at a vacant home at 431 Dawson St., Waterloo, Iowa, on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

WATERLOO --- Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a vacant home Sunday morning.

A passerby called 911 after spotting smoke coming from 431 Dawson St. around 9:30 a.m.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue found a fire in the living room area and extinguished the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The home is owned by Isiah Hill of Fort Dodge, according to property records. It was vacant and the windows had been boarded up with plywood.

The home is about four blocks from a vacant home at 232 Center St. that caught fire on Dec. 9.

