Sumner police chief resigns; his trial for 2nd OWI charge is next month

SUMNER — Sumner’s police chief resigned this week after less than a year on the job and five months after getting charged with drunken driving in a nearby county.

Chad Koch submitted his resignation at a recent city council meeting, according to City Clerk Lisa Oberbroeckling.

The city would not confirm if Koch had faced discipline prior to resigning.

Koch, 41, of 213 West First St., was charged April 18 with second-offense operating while under the influence, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor, according to online court records.

Koch pleaded not guilty to the charges in June. His bench trial is slated to begin Nov. 2.

According to a previous Courier article, Koch was pulled over in Hardin County at 10:40 p.m. that night after a witness reported seeing a vehicle traveling east on U.S. Highway 20 almost enter a ditch and hit another vehicle.

Koch also reportedly ran a stop sign before the deputy pulled him over on the eastbound 175 exit on county road D35.

After Koch failed field sobriety tests, he was detained and transported to the jail for further testing. His blood alcohol content level was .09% at that time, records state.

Koch’s first OWI charge was on New Year’s Day 2015 in Polk County, when police received three 911 reports from motorists of a gray SUV driving onto an off-ramp near Merle Hay Road in Des Moines. Koch then corrected himself before proceeding onto Interstate 80 and traveling east at a high rate of speed, records state.

Koch was stopped by Urbandale Police and the Iowa State Patrol. His blood alcohol content level was .172%, records show. He received a deferred judgment for that charge.

Koch began working at the department Oct. 1, 2020, and was sworn in by former Mayor Jeff Smith on Oct. 5, 2020.

