SUMNER --- A Sumner man has been sentenced to prison for thousands of child porn images found on his computer.

Jeffrey James Gruber, 60, was sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison on charges of possession of child pornography during a hearing U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday. Following prison, he will be on supervised release for five years.

Gruber was also ordered to pay $22,000 in restitution.

Authorities received an alert about activity on his internet address in 2017, and officers with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Sumner Police Department searched his home on March 8, 2017. Investigators found more than 3,500 photographs and 35 videos of child porn, some involving children under age 12, on his eMachines computer, according to court records.

Prosecutors allege Gruber possessed the child porn between November 2016 and March 2017.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Liz Dupuich.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa Jade Colvin Fredrick Workman Benjamin Roseland Erin Pospisil Marc Allen Eugene Martin John Gosch Kimberly Doss Colleen Simpson Fatima Conteh Daquan Nelson Diomarix Crespo