Sumner man pleads to child porn

SUMNER — A Sumner man has pleaded to child porn charges.

Jeffrey James Gruber, 59, pleaded to one count of possession of child pornography Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Gruber remains free pending sentencing.

According to court records, authorities executed a search warrant at his West Third Street home March 8, 2017, and seized a desktop computer and other electronic devices. A search of the devices yielded 3,000 photos and 35 videos of child porn. Some of the images involved children age 12, court records state.

Gruber was charged in September 2022.

PHOTOS: Former church demolished in Cedar Falls

