Sumner man pleads to child porn

SUMNER — A Sumner man has pleaded to child porn charges.
Jeffrey James Gruber, 59, pleaded to one count of possession of child pornography Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Gruber remains free pending sentencing.
According to court records, authorities executed a search warrant at his West Third Street home March 8, 2017, and seized a desktop computer and other electronic devices. A search of the devices yielded 3,000 photos and 35 videos of child porn. Some of the images involved children age 12, court records state.
Gruber was charged in September 2022.
PHOTOS: Former church demolished in Cedar Falls
AND THE WALLS CAME TUMBLING DOWN
The front façade and columns of the church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumble as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday. The building used to house Cedar Falls Mennonite Church and Casa Montessori Preschool, which moved out more recently. It is being torn down to make way for a pocket residential neighborhood.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
AND THE WALLS CAME TUMBLING DOWN
The bell tower portion of the church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday. The building used to house Cedar Falls Mennonite Church and Casa Montessori Preschool, which moved out more recently. It is being torn down to make way for a pocket residential neighborhood.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Church Demo 5
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Church Demo 4
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Oct. 4. Most recently, Casa Montessori Preschool occupied the building.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Church Demo 6
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Oct. 4. Most recently, Casa Montessori Preschool occupied the building.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Church Demo 3
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Church Demo 7
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
