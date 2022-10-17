 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sumner man injured in Waterloo robbery

Crime scene
WATERLOO — A Sumner man has been hospitalized following a Sunday night robbery.

Details weren’t immediately available but initial reports were that the man, 39-year-old Justin Pattison, had been stabbed. During the investigation, police found a stolen firearm and three spent shell casings.

According to police, Pattison went to 318 Wendell Court in Waterloo to purchase a motorcycle around 10:24 p.m. When he arrived, he was taken to the basement where he was injured. The suspect took his cash.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the victim to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, and he was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is continuing.

