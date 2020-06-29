Sumner man faces felony sexual abuse charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUMNER -- After a three-week investigation of a sexual assault while displaying a weapon, charges and an arrest have been made.

Matthew Scott Henry, 42 of Sumner, was arrested by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office on the charge of second-degree sexual assault a Class B felon. Details on the incident were not made available.

A search was also conducted of Henry’s rral Sumner address and numerous guns were seized along with the controlled substance, marijuana. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search and will be filing the charges of the controlled substance.

Henry was later arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail and is being held on $100,000 bond. If convicted he could face up to 25 years in prison and be placed on the sex offender registry.

