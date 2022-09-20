 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Sumner man arrested for calling emergency responders without an emergency

083116jr-fayette-courthouse-clipart

Fayette County Courthouse, West Union

 JEFF REINITZ

SUMNER — A rural Sumner sex offender has been arrested after allegedly summoning emergency responders to his home without an emergency.

According to court records, Jason William Gruenberg admitted he had an infatuation with emergency vehicles after Fayette County sheriff’s deputies answered a LifeLine call to his Y Avenue home around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Jason William Gruenberg

Jason William Gruenberg

It was the second of two calls to the address in less than an hour. Gruenberg, 35, had reported the he was suicidal, had consumed alcohol and took four different types of medication, records state.

Upon arrival, he told deputies he wasn’t suicidal, but he was intoxicated, records state.

Authorities have been called to the address 19 times with similar results since May.

Deputies arrested him for one count of making a false report to a public safety entity.

Gruenberg pleaded guilty to the charge during an initial court appearance and was fined $300 plus costs and surcharge and ordered to complete 25 hours of community service.

Gruenberg is on the Iowa sex offender registry for convictions for indecent contact with a child and enticing a minor in 2010 in Marshall County. In 2011, he was arrested after he allegedly photographed children at West Fest in West Union.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

