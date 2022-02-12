Sumac Avenue garage engulfed by flames in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – A resident was awoken by public safety officers early Saturday morning at 2216 Sumac Avenue in Cedar Falls, after her garage and breezeway became engulfed by flames.

A block over, a neighbor first reported smoke in the area, Captain Shea McNamara said. After the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department was dispatched for a garage fire at 12:58 a.m., officers first arrived on scene and assisted the resident who'd been asleep out of her home.

Fire crews later extinguished the garage fire before it could spread to the attached home. No one was injured.

“Had a neighbor made the call five or 10 minutes later, this could have been completely different,” said McNamara.

Because the fire didn’t spread, the dwelling is livable. But the resident has been temporarily displaced because of her power having to be shut off, and safety precautions being taken, McNamara said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department was assisted by Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch, MercyOne Hospitals, and Cedar Falls Utilities.

