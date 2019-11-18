CEDAR FALLS – A Waterloo man who allegedly shot up cars at a Waterloo strip club attempted to hit University of Northern Iowa police officers during the chase that followed, according to court records.
James Alan Wells, 67, of 1220 Langley Road, was arrested Friday for criminal mischief, reckless use of firearms, carrying weapons, eluding, interference and assault on a peace officer.
Court records indicate UNI police attempted to pull over Wells’ Chrysler 300 for speeding around 11:15 p.m. Friday on West 27th Street — apparently unaware he was sought in Waterloo for opening fire in the Porsche’s Theater of the Arts parking lot because his debit card was declined.
The Chrysler took off when the UNI officer turned on lights and sirens, and the chase drove down campus sidewalks and roads. The fleeing vehicle veered toward officers, who had to get out of the way to avoid being hit, court records state.
The pursuit came to an end when the Chrysler hit a curb and high speeds and broke down.
Police noted an odor of alcohol on Wells, who admitted drinking at the Waterloo club. A blood sample was taken for testing and possible drunken driving charges, records state.
Authorities found a .38- caliber Smith and Wesson handgun in Wells’ vehicle.
Wells remained in the Black Hawk County Jail as of Monday with bond set at $31,000.
