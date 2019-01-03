NASHUA -- Lawmakers have confirmed the appointment of a local police chief and sheriff's deputy to be the next federal marshal for Northern Iowa.
President Donald Trump nominated Douglas L. Strike in October, and the nomination was confirmed by a voice vote in the Senate on Wednesday.
Strike replaced Marshal Kenneth James Runde of Dubuque, whose term expired.
“Mr. Strike served as a law enforcement officer in Iowa for over 30 years, equipping him with the knowledge and skills required to successfully carry out this position,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, who recommended Strike along with Sen. Joni Ernst. “He will continue to serve the people of Iowa with distinction in this new role.”
“Mr. Strike has a long history of accomplished service, serving and protecting Iowans for three decades. I want to thank my colleagues for confirming him as the United States Marshal for the Northern District of Iowa and offer congratulations to Mr. Strike,” Ernst said.
Iowa’s northern district covers 52 counties, and the marshal oversees the offices is responsible for transporting prisoners, apprehending fugitives, protecting the courts and seizing criminal assets.
Strike was born and raised in Nashua and earned an associate’s degree in police science from then Hawkeye Technical Institute in Waterloo.
He served as police chief in Iowa Falls 2001 to 2006. He served with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office from 1977 to 2001, first as a deputy and in 1981 as chief deputy for 20 years. He also was police chief for Nashua 1974 to 1977.
Strike is a past president of the Iowa Sheriffs and Deputies Association, as well as a former board member of the Iowa Chiefs of Police and Peace Officers Association. Mr. Strike is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
