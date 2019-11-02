LITTLEPORT - Clayton County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Strawberry Point woman for drunken driving following a UTV crash Oct. 5.
The crash was reported about 7 p.m. that day on Elm Road in Littleport. Deputies said Nicole Coonfare, 34, of Strawberry Point, was operating a 2018 Honda Pioneer when she struck a retaining wall causing $15,000 damage. A passenger, Leon Coonfare, 37, was transported to Mercy One Medical Center-Elkader and then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.
After an investigation, Nicole Coonfare was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated. failure to maintain control and open container.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Clayton County Conservation, Littleport Fire Department, Mercy One Ambulance and the Elkport-Garber First Responders.
