topical top story

Store robbery reported in Waterloo

  • Updated
WATERLOO — Police are looking for a gunman who robbed a Waterloo store Sunday night.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made in the case.

Police were investigating Nov. 21, 2022, after a person was allegedly shot and killed in the 200 block of Miriam Drive. Credit: Andy Milone

According to authorities, a man with a gun walked into the Dollar General, 1650 Idaho St., around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. His face was covered, and he fled with an undetermined amount of money.

The hold-up came about an hour and a half before a robbery was reported at a Cedar Falls store, the Metro Mart on Franklin Street, but investigators said it isn’t known if the two crimes are connected.

clip art squad cars
