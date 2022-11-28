Store robbery reported in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Police are looking for a gunman who robbed a Waterloo store Sunday night.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made in the case.
According to authorities, a man with a gun walked into the Dollar General, 1650 Idaho St., around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. His face was covered, and he fled with an undetermined amount of money.
The hold-up came about an hour and a half before a robbery was reported at a Cedar Falls store, the
Metro Mart on Franklin Street, but investigators said it isn’t known if the two crimes are connected.
