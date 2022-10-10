Store employee arrested for lottery fraud

WATERLOO — A Waterloo convenience store clerk has been arrested for allegedly playing scratch-less scratch lottery games without paying for the tickets.
Samantha Sue Myers, 39, was arrested Sunday on 17 counts of lottery ticket fraud. She was released pending trial.
According to police, Myers was an employee at Three Star Mart, 127 Jefferson St., and she allegedly printed out and played $10 and $20 InstaPlay lottery tickets without paying on Sept. 10 and 11.
Police were notified of the incident on Sept. 29 and reviewed surveillance video from the store as part of the investigation.
InstaPlay tickets are printed at lottery terminals at stores where they are purchased and provide instant results. Ticket costs range from $1 to $30.
