Store clerk arrested for lottery fraud

Iowa Lottery logo NEW

WATERLOO — A clerk at a convenience store has been arrested for allegedly taking lottery tickets while on the job.

Waterloo police arrested Chasidy Marie Zweck, 39, on Saturday on six counts of lottery fraud. She was later released pending trial.

According to court records, Zweck had worked at Broadway Liquor, 821 Broadway St., on Sept. 28 when she removed Perfect Gift, Lucky Number Game Book and Cash Blast lottery tickets and played them.

