Stolen vehicle chase leads law enforcement through Black Hawk, Buchanan counties

The vehicle traveled in excess of 110 mph on U.S. Highway 218 into Cedar Falls, a posted 65 mph zone.
The vehicle traveled at speeds in excess of 110 mph on First Street in Cedar Falls in posted 45 and 35 mph zones, running a red light at First and Main streets.
The vehicle continued at more than 110 mph in a 30 mph zone on First Street before turning onto Hudson Road, where the vehicle entered the wrong lane of traffic and traveled in excess of 70 mph in a posted 35 mph zone and construction area.
The vehicle continued at speeds in excess of 110 mph through Cedar Falls and onto U.S. Highway 20, where it headed eastbound until reaching the Jesup exit in Buchanan County.
At that point it was traveling at speeds in excess of 125 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.
After entering Buchanan County, Veysey continued to elude before he hit spike strips. The sheriff’s vehicle also hit the strips.
Veysey’s vehicle later became disabled. Veysey was taken into custody about three miles from where the sheriff’s vehicle was disabled.
Photos: Jesup baseball vs. Beckman Catholic in substate final
I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.