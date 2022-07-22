Stolen vehicle chase leads law enforcement through Black Hawk, Buchanan counties

CEDAR VALLEY — An Illinois driver in a stolen vehicle led police on a chase early Thursday morning through Waterloo, Cedar Falls and eventually into Jesup.

John Thomas Veysey, 28, of Elizabeth, Illinois, allegedly reached speeds of 125 miles per hour, went through multiple red lights, and was arrested after hitting spike strips.

He was charged with multiple traffic violations, reckless driving, and eluding.

The pursuit started at about midnight Thursday near the corner of Franklin and East Second streets when Waterloo police attempted a traffic stop on the stolen 2017 white Ford Fusion.

Veysey initially stopped, but then fled and led police close to city limits, at which point the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office took the lead in the chase.

The car traveled in excess of 110 mph on Broadway Street in a posted 55 mph zone and ran the red light at the off ramp for U.S. Highway 218 prior to Airport Boulevard.

The vehicle traveled in excess of 110 mph on U.S. Highway 218 into Cedar Falls, a posted 65 mph zone.

The vehicle traveled at speeds in excess of 110 mph on First Street in Cedar Falls in posted 45 and 35 mph zones, running a red light at First and Main streets.

The vehicle continued at more than 110 mph in a 30 mph zone on First Street before turning onto Hudson Road, where the vehicle entered the wrong lane of traffic and traveled in excess of 70 mph in a posted 35 mph zone and construction area.

The vehicle continued at speeds in excess of 110 mph through Cedar Falls and onto U.S. Highway 20, where it headed eastbound until reaching the Jesup exit in Buchanan County.

At that point it was traveling at speeds in excess of 125 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.

After entering Buchanan County, Veysey continued to elude before he hit spike strips. The sheriff’s vehicle also hit the strips.

Veysey’s vehicle later became disabled. Veysey was taken into custody about three miles from where the sheriff’s vehicle was disabled.