WATERLOO -- Authorities in Waterloo have recovered a pickup truck that was reported stolen from the Eldora area, possibly by escapees from the State Training School for Boys in Eldora.
The silver Chevrolet Silverado was located in the 1700 block of Howard Avenue on Sunday, not long after it had been involved in a hit-and-run crash. No one was inside the vehicle, which had been ransacked, and the keys had been left inside.
According to police two male juveniles had escaped from the Training School, and they remained at large as of Monday morning. Further details about the escape weren’t available, but Eldora police and Hardin County deputies had been involved in the search.
According to Waterloo police, the truck was on Highway 218/Washington Street near Hawthorne Avenue around 10:50 a.m. Sunday when it made a U turn and brushed up against a UPS semi pulling two trailers before speeding off. No injuries were reported in the collision.
