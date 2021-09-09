 Skip to main content
Stolen gun recovered, one detained in Waterloo traffic stop
Stolen gun recovered, one detained in Waterloo traffic stop

Seyveion Hayes

Seyveion Hayes

WATERLOO --- Sheriff’s deputies seized a stolen handgun and arrested a Waterloo man following a Wednesday night traffic stop.

Seyveion Marchelle James Hayes, 22, of 1803 Franklin St., was arrested for trafficking in stolen weapons, felon in possession of a firearm, interference while armed, carrying weapons and possession of marijuana.

Black Hawk County deputies pulled over a Mitsubishi Galant for a registration violation in the area of East Fourth and Franklin Streets around 11:25 p.m. Hayes was a passenger in the vehicle, and he allegedly exited and ran off carrying a backpack, according to court records.

He was detained a short time later, and police found a discarded backpack in an allegedly in the 400 block of Walnut Street. The backpack contained a Taurus Millennium, according to court records.

Hayes has a prior felony conviction for robbery from a 2015 incident and is currently on probation in the case.

