WATERLOO — Authorities retrieved a stolen vehicle that had been submerged in a lake Thursday.
The vehicle was reported stolen Thursday morning from a home at 1147 Cornwall Ave.
Around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, a passerby noticed the roof of the vehicle protruding from Singing Bird Lake in the 1600 block of Ansborough Avenue. Police and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to the call and found the vehicle was empty.
No arrests have been made in connection with the theft.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).
Police alarmed by rise in cryptocurrency crime, and more of today's top videos
Officials around the world are alarmed by the rise in digital crime, watch a deputy sheriff in Florida get sucked under water during a rescue, and more of today's top videos.
Al Jazeera look at the arguments over regulating the crypto world.
Dramatic video shows deputy sheriff sucked under water for several seconds while saving drowning man in Escambia County, Florida. Veuer’s Mari…
It seems like just about everyone is going to space these days and soon, apparently so can you. That is if you’ve got the dough. Buzz60’s Tony…
Suspected rebels attacked a school in a remote area of Uganda near the DR Congo border, killing at least 41 people.
In the 1930s, Black people forbidden from using public swimming pools were systemically pushed to open water lakes or sinkholes where water sa…
As authorities continued to search for victims and survivors of a trawler that sank off the coast of Greece with as many as 750 migrants on bo…