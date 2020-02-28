Stolen ashes from rural Dike found in Cedar Falls

On Friday, authorities received a tip that the box was spotted at the the intersection of Grand Blvd and Park Drive in Cedar Falls, and Cedar Falls police retrieved the box, which has been turned over to Grundy County deputies.
Law enforcement is asking anyone who may have seen anything or may have had video in that area to contact Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 824-6933 or email sheriff@grundysheriff.org.
Orphaned otter finds home at River Museum
ott the orphaned otter in her kiddie pool
ott formula feeding
ott the female otter hiding in her den
Ott the female orphaned otter 3 swimming
2020 - Orphaned North American River Otter Introduction