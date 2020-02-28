Stolen ashes from rural Dike found in Cedar Falls

DIKE – Authorities have recovered the ashes of a rural Dike man whose home was burglarized a few weeks ago.

Grundy County sheriff’s deputies said the cremains of 65-year-old Daniel Evanson were stolen during a break-in sometime late Feb. 14 or early Feb. 15.

Family members and investigators sought the public’s help in finding the remains and an ornate wooden box holding them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, authorities received a tip that the box was spotted at the the intersection of Grand Blvd and Park Drive in Cedar Falls, and Cedar Falls police retrieved the box, which has been turned over to Grundy County deputies.

Law enforcement is asking anyone who may have seen anything or may have had video in that area to contact Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 824-6933 or email sheriff@grundysheriff.org.

Orphaned otter finds home at River Museum

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.