Greg Kerr, a chemist for Mobile, testified about the chemical composition of a trash bag recovered by police in the investigation into the death of Jennifer Lewis in 1990. Kerr testified on Sept. 5, 2018.
WATERLOO — Jennifer Lewis and Stanley Liggins both left the 9-year-old girl’s Rock Island home around the same time at least twice Sept. 17, 1990, according to the girl’s stepfather.
The testimony of Joseph “Ace” Glenn took up much of Wednesday afternoon, the fourth day of testimony in Liggins’ trial in Black Hawk County.
However, Glenn himself did not appear in court to tell his story; he could not be located for trial, authorities said. Instead, his testimony was read to the jury.
Liggins, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in Lewis’ death. Prosecutor say the girl was sexually abused and strangled before being doused with gasoline and set on fire.
Her burning body was discovered in a field near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport, where the girl once attended school, around 9 p.m. that day.
Liggins was tried and convicted in Lewis’ death in 1993 and 1995. Both convictions were overturned.
Liggins’ third trial was moved to Black Hawk County because of extensive pretrial publicity.
Glenn, who was married to Lewis’ mother, Sheri, at the time, testified at both of Liggins’ prior trials. On Wednesday, Davenport police officer Bryan Butt read a transcript of his testimony in the 1995 trial.
The then-34-year-old Glenn testified he first met Liggins in September 1990, about a month after his infant son was born.
It also was about a month after Glenn was released from jail on charges of delivery of a lookalike substance and obstruction of justice, he testified.
Glenn said he and his wife had brought the baby to Hillside Inn in Rock Island, where Liggins was staying. They also brought Lewis, who stayed outside and played on the patio.
On Sept. 17, 1990, the family was moving back to their home on Seventh Avenue in Rock Island. They had temporarily moved out so Glenn could do some repairs to the house. Glenn estimated he, his wife, Lewis and the baby arrived home around 5:30 p.m.
Glenn said several people — including Liggins — came over that evening. At one point, he, his wife, Liggins and another man were playing foosball in the kitchen.
Lewis was “begging me to get her bike out so she could go over to her friend Samuel’s house,” Glenn said.
He testified he got the bike from her bedroom and she left. Liggins left “just like three minutes” after she did, Glenn said.
He said Lewis returned a short time later, and Liggins also returned to the house and was on the porch. He said Liggins asked him if he had gum.
Glenn said he began talking to another man and didn’t notice Lewis or Liggins had left a second time until after the man left.
He said he asked his wife where Lewis was. She said Lewis had gone to get a pack of gum for Liggins.
Glenn said his wife went searching for Lewis and he stayed home with the baby.
“She was scared,” Glenn said of his wife.
Glenn said Liggins called and said he was at a bar. Glenn said he could not hear any sound in the background. He asked Liggins if he got his gum and if he had seen Lewis.
Liggins said he hadn’t.
Liggins again returned to the house. Glenn said he couldn’t remember who started talking about calling police, but Liggins said “yeah, I think you better call 911.”
He then laughed and left the house, Glenn testified.
Bruce Johnston, a retired Rock Island police officer, testified Wednesday he responded to the Glenn home just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of a missing juvenile.
Lewis’ mother was on the porch and was “very emotional.”
“You can tell she’d been crying,” Johnston testified.
He said Glenn was inside the house and was holding the baby and seemed excited for him to see his son.
Johnston said he got a description of the what Lewis was wearing and a photo of her and went looking for her. He said he notified his supervisor and an “attempt to locate” description was put out. Johnston said two Davenport police detectives came by the station and thought there were similarities between the description of the missing girl and the body found near Jefferson school.
Johnston said he returned to the Glenn home a little after 10 p.m. Joseph Glenn was out looking for Lewis, he said.
Police later took him to the morgue where he identified Lewis’ body, he said.
Liggins’ attorney, Black Hawk County Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker, read the cross examination of Glenn by his former attorney, Mike Tobey, in 1995.
Testimony continues today. The trial is slated to last four weeks.
