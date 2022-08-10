Station manager pleads in livestock investigation

WAUCOMA — A livestock station manager accused of manipulating scales when weighing pigs has pleaded to federal charges in a fraud investigation.

Tyler Jeffrey Thoms pleaded to one count of causing a livestock dealer to keep inaccurate records on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Court records indicate the offense is punishable by a maximum of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing will be at a later date, and Thoms remains free.

Thoms had worked for Lynch Livestock, and court records allege he used a crowbar to lift electronic scales while weighing and arbitrarily downgraded swine brought in for sale at the Waucoma buying station between 2018 and 2022.

At the time, Lynch Livestock was under a 2017 consent agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture following an earlier investigation into weighing and sorting practices at the company.

In July, the company, now known as Lynch Family Companies Inc., announced it entered into a $2 million agreement with the government to settle charges it failed to comply with the Department of Agriculture in the 2017 order.







