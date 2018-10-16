WATERLOO — Prosecutors intend to seek jail time for a Waverly woman charged in the death of a Cedar Falls cyclist.
Nicole Lynn Andreessen, 32, of 1415 Meadowbrook Lane, Waverly, was arrested Thursday at the Waterloo Police Department and charged with steering too close to a bicyclist, according to Waterloo Police.
Black Hawk County Assistant County Attorney Darius Robinson filed a notice of intent to seek jail time Thursday if Andreessen is convicted, according to court filings.
Robinson did not return a message seeking comment Monday.
The charge is a simple misdemeanor, according to Iowa Code, which notes “a person operating a motor vehicle shall not steer the motor vehicle unreasonably close to or toward a person riding a bicycle on a highway,” and comes with a fine of $250.
Iowa Code doesn’t specify a jail term for traffic misdemeanors. But prosecutors can ask a judge to add jail time to a sentence in cases of grave injury or death during traffic incidents, such as in the case of Shawna Flippo of Waterloo who pulled out in front of motorcyclist and Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy Tim Petersen in 2015.
Petersen died of his injuries, and Flippo was sentenced to 30 days in jail for driving with a suspended license, with another 30 days suspended for failure to yield at a stop sign causing death. A normal stop sign violation carries just a fine.
Andreessen reportedly told police she was driving eastbound on Broadway Street in Waterloo about 6:20 p.m. Aug. 22 and had reached down to pick up a cigarette when she struck Eugene David Harding, 31, of Cedar Falls, who also was eastbound on a bicycle. She told police she saw Harding but was unable to stop.
Harding died of his injuries Aug. 25 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Andreessen was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail and released on bond Thursday, according to police.
