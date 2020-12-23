 Skip to main content
State said Niebuhr was sane when he killed his son
State said Niebuhr was sane when he killed his son

Crime scene tape surrounds Dan Niebuhr’s log cabin home in rural Fairbank days after his son's March 22, 2019, slaying.

FAIRBANK – The fate of a rural Fairbank man charged with killing his son in March 2019 is now in the hands of a judge.

Defense attorneys for Daniel Gail Niebuhr, 60, said he shouldn’t be found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting 36-year-old Brock Niebuhr as the son reclined on a couch watching basketball because he was insane or suffering from diminished capcity.

In a written rebuttal argument filed in Bremer County District Court in Waverly, County Attorney Kasey Wadding argued that Daniel Niebuhr was able to comprehend what he was doing when he pulled the trigger, and he knew it was wrong.

“What the facts do support is that the defendant had a full awareness of what he was doing and what he had done,” Wadding wrote.

During trial, a forensic psychiatrist for the defense said Daniel Niebuhr had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder with psychotic features and mixed features and schizophrenia spectrum disorder.

Daniel Niebuhr admitted to investigators he shot Brock, and he said he was trying to save himself and his own father, who had died earlier, from hell.

Wadding said the defense is trying to excuse Niebuhr’s actions, claiming he had a psychotic motive — finding salvation by sacrificing his son.

“The state does not have to prove motive. Motive, whether it is based in reality or not, is not an element of the offense. The defendant possessed the sufficient mental capacity to meet the proposed end,” Wadding said.

Brock Niebuhr

Brock Niebuhr

Wadding said that after killing Brock, Daniel Niebuhr prepared for the consequences by lining up hunting rifles and shotguns on the front porch in anticipation of a shootout once the death was discovered. He had also stacked up documents, mementos and cash in the garage, possibly in preparation to flee, Wadding said.

Wadding disputed the account Niebuhr told investigators that he had tried to call 911 after the shooting but couldn’t get through and that he attempted CPR. The phone logs didn’t show a 911 attempt, and he didn’t have any blood on him from CPR.

Niebuhr waived a jury trial, allowing District Court Judge DeDra Schroeder to consider the evidence and issue a verdict.

First-degree murder is punishable by a mandatory life prison sentence without parole. A finding of not guilty by reason of insanity would trigger committal to a mental health institute for an evaluation followed by hearings to determine if he is a danger to himself or others.

According to testimony at trial, Niebuhr, a retired engineer who had operated a golf course next to his home, was committed for mental illness in February 2019. Relatives said it was the result of stress from his own father’s death, the estate matters and the declining golf course, which was shut down a year earlier.

On March 22, 2019, Niebuhr disappeared and was found talking about salvation with a pastor in Fairbank. He then fled and eventually resurfaced near his home where Brock pleaded with him to resume taking his medication.

Niebuhr’s wife and a friend went into Waterloo to refill his prescriptions, and Brock remained behind to look after his father. Brock was found dead on a couch when they returned.

 

