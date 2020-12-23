State said Niebuhr was sane when he killed his son

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wadding said that after killing Brock, Daniel Niebuhr prepared for the consequences by lining up hunting rifles and shotguns on the front porch in anticipation of a shootout once the death was discovered. He had also stacked up documents, mementos and cash in the garage, possibly in preparation to flee, Wadding said.

Wadding disputed the account Niebuhr told investigators that he had tried to call 911 after the shooting but couldn’t get through and that he attempted CPR. The phone logs didn’t show a 911 attempt, and he didn’t have any blood on him from CPR.

Niebuhr waived a jury trial, allowing District Court Judge DeDra Schroeder to consider the evidence and issue a verdict.

First-degree murder is punishable by a mandatory life prison sentence without parole. A finding of not guilty by reason of insanity would trigger committal to a mental health institute for an evaluation followed by hearings to determine if he is a danger to himself or others.

According to testimony at trial, Niebuhr, a retired engineer who had operated a golf course next to his home, was committed for mental illness in February 2019. Relatives said it was the result of stress from his own father’s death, the estate matters and the declining golf course, which was shut down a year earlier.