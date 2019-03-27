WATERLOO --- The state has rested in the trial of Stanley Carter Liggins, Liggins’ fourth trial since the disappearance and death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said Liggins sexually abused and killed Jennifer after picking her up near her Rock Island, Ill., home on Sept. 17, 1990, and then doused her body in gasoline and set it on fire in a field behind Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport.
Liggins was convicted of murder in the girl’s death during two earlier trials, which were overturned on appeal. Venue was changed from Scott County to Waterloo for the third trial, which resulted in a hung jury in September 2018.
Testimony in the current trial, also in Waterloo, started March 15.
WATERLOO — Stanley Liggins was tried and convicted twice in the murder of 9-year-old Jennife…
Jennifer’s mother Sheri McCormick, the state’s final witness, testified on Wednesday that Liggins, a family acquaintance, was over at the home the day her daughter disappeared.
Liggins had given Jennifer money to buy gum at a neighborhood store with the arrangement that she could keep the change, according to the state. When Jennifer didn’t return, the authorities were called.
Also Wednesday, former Davenport Police Chief Don Schaeffer returned to the stand and was questioned by Liggins’ defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker about why no steps had been taken to verify the whereabouts of Jennifer’s stepfather, Joseph “Ace” Glenn, around the time of her death.
Hawbaker also asked why the family’s Rock Island home wasn’t given more than a cursory search during the investigation.
Stanley Liggins' third murder trial has been moved to Black Hawk County from Scott County.
Schaeffer, who was a police captain at the time, told jurors an officer looked through the Glenn house, didn’t notice any gasoline odors or signs that anything had been cleaned up.
“The Glenn residence had been cleared because it wasn’t a crime scene,” Schaeffer said. “As far as I’m concerned, we would have only re-victimized the victims.”
When pressed about the possible presence of forensic evidence at the home, Schaeffer said the girl’s DNA would have been there because she lived there.
Hawbaker also asked if police had canvassed gas stations in the area to see if anyone noticed a Trans Am --- like that driven by Joseph Glenn --- purchasing gas that day.
Schaeffer responded that patrol officers had been sent to ask gas stations about anyone seen filling a gas can. He also said police didn’t have any information that Jennifer had been seen talking to anyone in a Trans Am before her disappearance.
Earlier testimony included witness accounts that Jennifer had been seen talking to someone in a red car, similar to a Peugeot that Liggins was driving.
092418jr-liggins-mistrial-2
Former Scott County Attorney Bill Davis, left, who originally tried Stanley Liggins, talks with Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton and current Scott County Attorney Michael Walton on Sept. 24, 2018, after a mistrial was declared in Liggins’ latest trial. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER).
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
092418jr-liggins-mistrial-3
Sheri McCormick, mother of Jennifer Lewis, and family friend Mary Maxwell-Rockwell, embrace at the murder trial of Stanley Liggins on Monday. The judge later declared a mistrial.
JEFF REINITZ PHOTOS, COURIER STAFF WRITER
092418jr-liggins-mistrial-1
Stanley Liggins leaves a Black Hawk County courtroom Monday, moments after a judge declared a mistrial when jurors were unable to reach a verdict in his murder trial.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
092118jr-liggins-trial-4
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton, left, Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker and Scott County Attorney Michael Walton discuss jury questions following a hearing on Friday.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091918jr-liggins-trial-2
Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker listens to the state’s closing arguments during the trial of Stanley Liggins on Sept. 19, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091918jr-liggins-trial-5
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton holds a photo of Jennifer Lewis’ school work during closing arguments in the trial of Stanley Liggins on Sept. 19, 2018. Police used fingerprints on the school work to identify Jennifer’s remains in September 1990. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091718jr-liggins-trial-3
Timothy Barber testified he and Stanley Liggins drove to Davenport banks to pick up his workman’s compensation check and cash it, and they then went to a bar to play pool Sept. 17, 1990. Barber testified in Liggins’ trial Monday in Waterloo.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091718jr-liggins-trial-4
Mattie Owens testified she saw a white man looking nervous walking from the area of Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport, Iowa, on the night Jennifer Lewis’ body was found behind the school in September 1990. Owens testified in Stanley Liggins’ trial on Sept. 17, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091418jr-liggins-trial-2
Stanley Liggins, left, talks with defense attorney Nichole Watt as the defense begins to present evidence in Liggins’ trial on Sept. 13, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091318jr-liggins-trial-5
Sheri McCormick recounts searching for her daughter, Jennifer Lewis, in September 1990. She testified in the trial of Stanley Carter Liggins in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 13, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091318jr-liggins-trial-2
Sheri McCormick identified a photo of her daughter, Jennifer Lewis, held by Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton in the trial of Stanley Carter Liggins in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 13, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091318jr-liggins-trial-8
Stanley Carter Liggins, right, talks with defense investigators during trial in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 13, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091318jr-liggins-trial-6
Sheri McCormick recounts searching for her daughter, Jennifer Lewis, in September 1990. She testified in the trial of Stanley Carter Liggins in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 13, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091318jr-liggins-trial-7
Sheri McCormick, left, reviews an image from a video shown by defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker during testimony in the trial of Stanley Carter Liggins in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 13, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091318jr-liggins-trial-4
Sheri McCormick recounts searching for her daughter, Jennifer Lewis, in September 1990. She testified in the trial of Stanley Carter Liggins in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 13, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091318jr-liggins-trial-3
Sheri McCormick, bottom left, points to her former home on an aerial photo of Rock Island in the trial of Stanley Carter Liggins in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 13, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091218jr-liggins-trial-2
Frank Reising Jr. testified that in 1992 Stanley Liggins told him “I may have done it, but they ain’t going to get me for it” while they shared a cell in the Scott County Jail in Davenport, Iowa. Reising testified during Liggins’ retrial in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 12, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091218jr-liggins-trial-4
From left, Scott County Attorney Michael Walton, Judge Marlita Greve and Chief Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker return to the courtroom following a sidebar in the trial of Stanley Liggins Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 12, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091218jr-liggins-trial-3
Frank Reising Jr., right, questioned by defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker during the trial of Stanley Liggins Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 12, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091218jr-liggins-trial-1
FBI Agent Scott Jennings interviewed Stanley Liggins in 1990 regarding the death of Jennifer Lewis in Davenport. Jennings testified during Liggins’ retrial in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 12, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091118jr-liggins-trial-3
Sabrina Seehafer, a criminalist and DNA expert with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation testified in the trial of Stanley Carter Liggins on Sept. 11, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091118jr-liggins-trial-1
Former Davenport police investigator Dennis Kern, currently a criminalist with the Iowa DCI, uses a laser pointer to indicate areas on a map during the trial of Stanley Carter Liggins on Sept. 11, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091018jr-liggins-trial-6
Judge Marlita Greve listens to defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker during the trial of Stanley Liggins, Sept. 10, 2018, at the Black Hawk County Courthouse in Waterloo.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091018jr-liggins-trial-4
Thomas Perkins testified he saw a man later identified as Stanley Liggins arrive at the Hillside Inn in Rock Island in a red car in the early morning hours of Sept. 18, 1990, after Jennifer Lewis disappeared. Perkins testified on Sept. 10, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091018jr-liggins-trial-3
Davenport police officer Errol Walker read transcripts of prior testimony given by the late Lloyd Eston in the 1990s. Numerous witnesses in the state’s case against Stanley Liggins have died since the original trial or were unable to be located, so transcripts of the earlier testimony or depositions are being read to the jury during his third trial in September 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
091018jr-liggins-trial-2
Former Davenport Police Department vice squad officer John Gross testified he was a handler for police informant Wanda Hughes, but he didn’t know she was a witness in the state’s case against Stanley Liggins. Gross testified Sept. 10, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
090618jr-liggins-trial-8
Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker, left, reviews a transcript with Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton during the trial of Stanley Liggins on Sept. 6, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
090618jr-liggins-trial-7
Wanda Hughes, left, and defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker review a map of Jefferson School during testimony in Stanley Liggins’ trial on Thursday.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
090618jr-liggins-trial-5
Brenda Adams, right, Stanley Liggins’ girlfriend in 1990, identifies the Hillside Inn in Rock Island where Liggins lived during testimony on Sept. 6, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
090618jr-liggins-trial-6
Wanda Hughes testified she saw vehicle taillights in the area where Jennifer Lewis’ body was found in September 1990. Hughes took the stand during testimony in Stanley Liggins’ trial on Sept. 6, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
090618jr-liggins-trial-4
Brenda Adams, Stanley Liggins’ girlfriend in 1990, told jurors his Peugeot smelled like gasoline after Jennifer Lewis’ burned body was found in Davenport.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
090618jr-liggins-trial-3
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton shows jurors a photo of Jennifer Lewis’ bicycle during the trial of Stanley Liggins on Sept. 6, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
090518jr-liggins-trial-8
Greg Kerr, a chemist for Mobile, testified about the chemical composition of a trash bag recovered by police in the investigation into the death of Jennifer Lewis in 1990. Kerr testified on Sept. 5, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
090418jr-liggins-trial-6
Retired Davenport Police Lieutenant Donald Schaeffer, left, talks with defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker during testimony on Sept. 4, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
090418jr-liggins-trial-2
Nathaniel Rhoden, formerly of Rock Island, testified he saw Liggins at Jennifer Lewis’ home the day disappeared in 1990 during trial on Sept. 4, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
090418jr-liggins-trial-4
Retired Davenport Police Lieutenant Donald Schaeffer points to the Hillside Inn Apartments where Liggins had been staying during testimony on Sept. 4, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
083118jr-liggins-10
Mary Ann Allen Watson said she saw Jennifer Lewis talking to someone in a red or maroon car in front of her Rock Island home on the day Jennifer disappeared in September 1990. Watson testified at the trial of Stanley Liggins on Aug. 31, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
083118jr-liggins-5
Ed Zapien of Rock Island said Stanley Liggins was at the home of Jennifer Lewis on the day Jennifer disappeared in September 1990. Zapien testified at the trial of Stanley Liggins on Aug. 31, 2018. (Jeff Reinitz/WCFCourier.com)
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
083118jr-liggins-6
Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker, left, and Scott County Attorney Michael Walton return from a side bar in the trial of Stanley Liggins on Aug. 31, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
083118jr-liggins-4
Scott County Attorney Michael Walton, left, and Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton talk during a break in the trial of Stanley Liggins on Aug. 31, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
083018jr-liggins-6
Mike Brown of Davenport recounted noticing a fire behind Jefferson Elementary School in September 1990 during the trial of Stanley Liggins at the Black Hawk County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
083018jr-liggins-4
Scott County Attorney Michael Walton delivers opening statements in the trial of Stanley Liggins at the Black Hawk County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
083018jr-liggins-5
Scott County Attorney Michael Carter outlines areas of Davenport and Rock Island during opening statements in the trial of Stanley Liggins at the Black Hawk County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
083018jr-liggins-2
Stanley Carter Liggins talks with a defense investigator on his first day of trial at the Black Hawk County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
083018jr-liggins-3
Stanley Carter Liggins talks with a defense investigator on his first day of trial at the Black Hawk County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
Michael Walton
Scott County Attorney Michael Walton during a pre-trial conference for Stanley Liggins in a Black Hawk County courtroom in Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
Aaron Hawbaker
Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker during a pre-trial conference for Stanley Liggins in a Black Hawk County courtroom in Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
Judge Marlita Greve
District Court Judge Marlita Greve during a pre-trial conference for Stanley Liggins in a Black Hawk County courtroom in Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
082718jr-liggins-court-1
Stanley Liggins, right, exits a Black Hawk County courtroom in Waterloo, Iowa, following a pre-trial conference on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
082218file-stanley-liggins
Stanley Liggins made an appearance in Scott County Court in January. Liggins is expected to stand trial next week, for the third time, for the homicide of 9-year-old Jennifer Ann Lewis of Rock Island, on Sept. 17, 1990. The girl's burned body was found near a Davenport elementary school.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, QUAD CITY TIMES
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.