State rests case in Waterloo assault trial

WATERLOO — As Derrius Hollis struggled to stay alive in the hospital with a massive head injury, the man who allegedly put him there simultaneously denied any involvement and tried to find out if Hollis was going to survive.

Authorities allege 25-year-old Michael Thomas Heggebo of Waterloo punched Hollis, then picked him up and slammed him headfirst onto a concrete driveway and repeatedly kicked him in the head while he was down in May.

Hollis, 23, had to have part of his skull removed to control swelling, is paralyzed on his left side and remains hospitalized with impaired cognitive abilities.

On Thursday, prosecutors rested their case after calling to the stand police officers who had phone contact with Heggebo shortly after Hollis arrived at the emergency room around 8 p.m. May 3.

Standing outside MeryOne Waterloo Medical Center, Officer Jesse Aitchison had phoned Heggebo in an attempt to get him to come to the police station for an interview.

“I’ve been out of town all day … I wasn’t there. I didn’t do nothing,” Heggebo told the officer, saying he had left town around noon and was in Dunkerton.