State makes case that father acted with premeditation during Fairbank slaying

FAIRBANK --- Prosecutors said a Fairbank man acted willfully and deliberately when he walked up behind his adult son and shot him in March 2019.

Daniel Gail Niebuhr, 60, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Brock Niebuhr at the father’s home in rural Fairbank.

He waived his right to a jury, and testimony in his bench trial played out in November.

Bremer County Attorney Kasey Wadding, who is prosecuting the case, submitted his final summation to the court on Monday, arguing that Daniel Niebuhr acted with specific intent, malice and premeditation in the slaying.

“The use of the handgun demonstrates a deliberate or fixed intent to do injury. It is a lethal weapon intended for such a purpose,” Wadding wrote in his closing.

Wadding said the father waited and retrieved a pistol after his wife and her friend left the home to pick up his mental health prescription medicine.

Two handguns had been stashed in small safes under his bed, a .380-caliber and a 9mm, Wadding said. He said the father was able to open the safes and decided to use the 9mm because it more lethal and because he was familiar with it.