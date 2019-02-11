CENTERVILLE — Fragments of bullets from the body of Curtis Ross, the gun of Ethan L. Davis, and spent bullet casings recovered from the hilltop scene were tied to one another, an expert testified in Davis’ murder trial Friday.
The testimony came in the second day of the first-degree murder trial against Davis. Authorities say he killed Ross, a deer hunter from Cedar Falls, on Nov. 24, 2017, on public hunting grounds near Rathbun Lake.
In their opening statements Wednesday, prosecutors say they don’t have a motive for the killing.
Victor Murillo, a criminologist from the State Crime Lab in Ankeny, examined evidence collected from the scene and the Davis family farm. He deemed the bullet casings found on the hilltop near the crime scene and fragments found in Ross’ body were fired from the AR-15-style weapon authorities located on the Davis property.
He explained firing pins on guns are made with markings similar to a fingerprint that get imprinted on a bullet casing. Markings along the barrel can also cause distinct scratches that allow investigators to determine if a certain weapon fired a bullet.
Other casings found in Davis’ vehicle were inconclusive, Murillo said.
“They were plainly different and may have been fired from a different firearm,” Murillo said. He didn’t microscopically examine the casings from outside of the scene, a common practice to avoid wasted time.
“There were a lot of those items I didn’t look at at all,” Murillo said. “There were, in this particular case, about 150 fired cartridge cases ... and there was a lot of ammunition as well. A lot of those items were submitted, but I didn’t look at them.”
Asked by Davis’ lead defense attorney Ken Duker if Murillo was able to determine who pulled the trigger, Murillo said there’s no way to tell.
The weapon prosecutors say Davis used in the killing was purchased by him June 12, 2015, from a store in Pierre, S.D. Don Schnitker, a special agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s major crimes unit, was one of the agents who recovered the rifle on the Davis farm Nov. 29, 2017, according to his testimony.
The weapon was located by Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Matt Rush around 1 p.m. that day, hidden in a hay mower attachment. The weapon was unloaded, and no ammunition was found around it.
Davis’ Hummer was found deep into the property, a spot not easily driven to, according to Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Keith Glosser.
“It was in a part of the property that you wouldn’t expect to find it,” he testified Friday. “We had to drive through several fields, open a couple gates, to get back to it. It was parked in between a timberline and a cornfield.”
The trial continue this week at the Appanoose County Courthouse.
