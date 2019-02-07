CENTERVILLE -- Cedar Falls resident Curtis Ross was "the hunter who became the hunted," Appanoose County Attorney Susan Scieszinski said as the first-degree murder trial of Ethan Landon Davis, 28, began this week.
Davis, of Promise City, is charged in the murder of Ross, a 31-year-old deer hunter.
"We don't know why Curt Ross was killed," Scieszinski said Wednesday. "We don't know why Ethan Davis picked him. But we do know their paths crossed, right here in Appanoose County, on Nov. 24, 2017."
Scieszinski said the evidence will show Davis perched on a hilltop, pulled the trigger of an AR-15 and killed Ross.
Ross was shot 10 times, stabbed more than 26 times, and his neck, abdomen and legs were gashed open, she said. He was found by a sheriff's deputy naked in the waters of a creek near the Sandy Branch area of Rathbun Lake on public hunting ground.
Scieszinski said Ross frequently hunted the area and referred to it as "Narnia."
Finger and palm prints tie Davis to the killing, Scieszinski said during her opening statement to the jury.
Rough terrain in the 600-acre area made the search for evidence difficult, she said.
Scieszinski made reference to an unrelated case from Wayne County, which stemmed from Davis entering his ex-girlfriend's home in Seymour and taking their child. She said Davis left his child with his parents, then "laid low" and went "off the grid" for more than 30 hours over the same period of time they say he killed Ross.
Davis told a friend and a law enforcement officer he spent the night in the woods, she said. Later, officers found clues in the woods that tied Davis to the crime, including an ammunition box with the same kind of rounds used in the killing. Davis' palm and fingerprints were on the box, Scieszinski said.
In a culvert near where Ross' truck was found officers found more ammunition with Davis' palm and fingerprints, Scieszinski said.
From there, officers searched Davis' family farm near Promise City, where they found his vehicle hidden in the crops, as well body armor, a backpack and an AR-15 hidden on the farm, Scieszinski said. She said evidence will show the AR-15 has a scope with Davis' fingerprints and the blood of Ross on its lens.
"The rifle reveals upon further testing that it fired the shots at Curt," she said.
The defense declined to give an opening statement Wednesday, but can give one later.
The first witness called was Tyler Jensen, 29, of Lucas, a local hunting guide and a friend of Ross. Jensen reported Ross missing in the early morning hours Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, after he was unable to make contact with Ross.
Jensen was questioned by police during the investigation, and he cooperated. Law enforcement searched Jensen's home, he said.
Another witness, Donna Westphal, 36, of Corydon, was in a brief romantic relationship with Ross in 2016, and they remained friends. She had contact with Ross on Nov. 24, 2017 hours before he was reported missing.
