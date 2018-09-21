WATERLOO — Prosecutors and the defense have rested in the trial of three people charged with raping two teens in a Waterloo basement in 2012.
Deantay Darelle Williams, Taevon Washington and Cordarrel Smith are charged with kidnapping and sexual abuse. Prosecutors said the three forced two 15-year-old girls to have sex in the basement of Smith’s Adams Street home after a night of drinking. A fourth person, Eric Webster, earlier pleaded to reduced charges.
The state rested Thursday afternoon, and the defense didn’t present any witnesses, having relied on cross examination of prosecution witnesses. Attorneys for Washington and Williams earlier said the sex was consensual, and Smith’s attorneys said he didn’t have sex with the girls.
Following testimony Thursday, the defense asked the court to throw out the case, especially the kidnapping charge, arguing there was no evidence the girls were moved or hidden.
Judge Brad Harris let the charges stand, noting that one of the girls testified that deception was used — she said she was told her friend wanted to talk to her — to get her to leave the open backyard and descend into the basement.
The judge also noted the incident happened in the basement, hidden from other people who were upstairs sleeping.
“This lessens the risk of detection,” Harris said.
Today will be spent sorting out jury instructions, and jurors will return to the courtroom Monday for closing arguments.
