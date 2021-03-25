Starmont teacher charged with biting student

WEST UNION — A Starmont teacher has been placed on leave and charged for allegedly biting a student.

According to court records, the Anita Anne Smith, 49, of Edgewood, rolled up a 16-year-old student’s sleeve and bit the forearm in front of the class March 16.

The arm became red followed by bruising that showed teeth marks, records state.

The school district investigated the incident and turned its findings over to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on March 19.

Smith allegedly said she was role playing when she bit the student.

Deputies charged Smith with misdemeanor simple assault.

