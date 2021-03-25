 Skip to main content
Starmont teacher charged with biting student
Starmont teacher charged with biting student

Fayette County Courthouse, West Union

 JEFF REINITZ

WEST UNION — A Starmont teacher has been placed on leave and charged for allegedly biting a student.

According to court records, the Anita Anne Smith, 49, of Edgewood, rolled up a 16-year-old student’s sleeve and bit the forearm in front of the class March 16.

The arm became red followed by bruising that showed teeth marks, records state.

The school district investigated the incident and turned its findings over to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on March 19.

Smith allegedly said she was role playing when she bit the student.

Deputies charged Smith with misdemeanor simple assault.

