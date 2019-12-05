ARLILNGTON ---- After a month-long investigation, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office filed charges on a Lamont man for four counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee.
Joshua R. Brown, 29, was arrested following an investigation by members of the Fayette County and Buchanan County sheriff’s offices. They had been notified of a potential sexual encounter by a contracted school employee and a 16-year-old female student of Starmont School District in Arlington, deputies said.
Investigators found that a sexual relationship had taken place over the last two months. Brown has been employed by the school district for more than seven years as a contract IT personnel.
You have free articles remaining.
Brown turned himself into the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday on a warrant with a bond of $10,000 cash or surety. Brown later bonded out and will be summoned into court on a later date.
The charge is a Class D felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.