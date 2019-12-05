{{featured_button_text}}
Joshua Brown

ARLILNGTON ---- After a month-long investigation, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office filed charges on a Lamont man for four counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Joshua R. Brown, 29, was arrested following an investigation by members of the Fayette County and Buchanan County sheriff’s offices. They had been notified of a potential sexual encounter by a contracted school employee and a 16-year-old female student of Starmont School District in Arlington, deputies said.

Investigators found that a sexual relationship had taken place over the last two months. Brown has been employed by the school district for more than seven years as a contract IT personnel.

Brown turned himself into the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday on a warrant with a bond of $10,000 cash or surety. Brown later bonded out and will be summoned into court on a later date.

The charge is a Class D felony.

