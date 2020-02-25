You are the owner of this article.
Stanley man arrested for harassing DNR officer
STANLEY -- A Stanley man has been arrested for allegedly harassing an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer.

Authorities alleged Taddeus Lee Franck, 40, went to Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies in an effort to press unwarranted charges against the DNR officer.

After the investigation, deputies arrested Franck on Feb. 13 for malicious prosecution and third-degree harassment, both misdemeanors. He has been released pending trial.

Court records allege over two years Franck called DNR officials, Iowa Sen. Craig Johnson and others with complaints about Officer Dakota Drish. All of the complaints were determined to be unfounded, records state.

On Jan. 3, Franck went to Buchanan County deputies accusing the officer of theft and harassment and alleging the officer wanted to kill him, court records state.

Franck talked to deputies for about half and hour and wasn’t able to provide any evidence, according to court records.

Drish told investigators that he has never met Franck in person and never had any law enforcement contact with him. Deputies reviewed GPS information from the officer’s department-issued truck and body camera data as part of the investigation.

