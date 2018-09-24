Stanley Liggins timeline The Stanley Liggins trial has been moved to Black Hawk County. Here's what's led up to the case coming to Waterloo. Sept. 17, 1990 The body of Jennifer Lewis, 9, of Rock Island, is found near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport by a school janitor around 9 p.m. Prosecutors would later say that she was strangled, sexually abused, wrapped in a plastic garbage bag, doused with gasoline and set on fire. The girl disappeared from her home around 6 p.m. that night. Sept. 19, 1990 Stanley Carter Liggins, 28, is questioned in connection with Jennifer’s death. He is arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Rock Island County and charged with possession of a controlled substance (the charge is later dismissed). At the time of his arrest, he was free on bond in a Rock Island County case that alleged that he fondled a 9-year-old Milan girl one month before Jennifer was killed. Sept. 24, 1990 Liggins is charged in Scott County with one count of first-degree murder in Jennifer’s death. Police say Jennifer was kidnapped in Rock Island and strangled in Davenport. March 26, 1991 Liggins is found guilty of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Rock Island County Court in connection with the Milan girl. May 10, 1991 Liggins is sentenced to the maximum sentence of seven years in prison in the Rock Island County sex abuse case. He later is sentenced to three years in prison for assaulting a Rock Island County Jail inmate. July 8, 1992 Liggins, 31, makes his first court appearance in Scott County in Jennifer’s death. Additional charges of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree arson and willful arson are later added. Feb. 19, 1993 Liggins is found guilty of first-degree murder, willful injury, first-degree sexual abuse, and first-degree kidnapping following seven hours of jury deliberations over two days. A judge earlier in the trial dismissed the arson charge. He is sentenced the following month to life in prison. Nov. 23, 1994 The Iowa Supreme Court overturns Liggins’ conviction, saying that jurors in the case improperly were allowed to hear evidence that Liggins sold cocaine. The court also noted that prosecutors failed to prove that the assault, kidnapping and sexual abuse occurred in Iowa. June 28, 1995 Judge James Kelley orders that Liggins’ retrial be moved to Dubuque County because he believes an impartial jury could not be selected in the Quad-Cities given the publicity surrounding the case. July 25, 1995 Liggins is convicted of first-degree murder in Dubuque County. The following month, he is again sentenced to life in prison. Dec. 18, 1996 Iowa Supreme Court upholds Liggins’ second conviction. Nov. 6, 2013 The Iowa Court of Appeals reverses Liggins’ second conviction and orders him to be retried a third time. The court rules that 77 police reports were not provided to Liggins' defense team and that prosecutors did not disclose that a key witness was a paid police informant. The Iowa Supreme Court declines to hear the case. Aug. 28, 2018 Jury selection begins in Liggins' third trial in Black Hawk County. Judge Marlita Greve moved the trial due to pretrial publicity.

UPDATE: Prosecutors lay out case in Liggins trial WATERLOO — On Sept. 17, 1990, 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis was excitedly telling anyone who would listen about her upcoming birthday in four days. However, the Rock Island girl never saw her 10th birthday. “Later that day on Sept. 17, 1990, her burning body was discovered on the Jefferson (Elementary) School grounds in Davenport, Iowa,” Scott County Attorney Mike Walton told a Black Hawk County jury Thursday. The girl, who was burned beyond recognition, was manually strangled to death. She also had blunt-force injuries to her pelvis and rectum, Walton said. The discovery of Lewis’ body kicked off a massive, multi-state investigation that ultimately led to Stanley Liggins, the man prosecutors say killed and sexually abused her and set her body on fire. Walton laid out his case in a lengthy opening statement on the first day of testimony in Liggins’ trial. Liggins, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in Lewis’ death. Walton and his co-counsel, Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton, allege Liggins either killed Lewis with premeditation or killed her while committing a forcible felony, such as sexual abuse or kidnapping. Liggins was tried in 1993 and 1995 and convicted both times. Both convictions were overturned. In the most recent reversal in November 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals said 77 police reports were not provided to Liggins’ defense team and prosecutors did not disclose that a key witness was a paid police informant. Liggins has long maintained his innocence. Judge Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, moved his third trial from Scott County to Black Hawk County due to extensive pretrial publicity in the case. He is represented by Black Hawk County public defenders Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt. Thursday’s testimony focused on the discovery of Lewis’ burning body in a grassy field several feet off 12th Street just west of the elementary school. Michael Brown of Davenport testified he had been at the school that night for a Dad’s Club meeting and then stopped in at a PTA meeting. Sometime between 8:30 and 9 p.m., he and his wife began to drive away and noticed a fire behind a baseball diamond. Stanley Liggins: Who he is and what prosecutors say he's done Stanley Liggins, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in the September 1990 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis of Rock Island. “There shouldn’t have been a fire there, and I asked my wife, I said, ‘Do you see anybody there, is anybody around there?’ and she said, ‘I don’t see anybody,’” he testified. Brown testified he went back to the school and saw the custodian, Randall Stender, coming down the stairs. He told him about the fire and then went inside and told the principal to call 911. Stender testified he had gone out toward the fire to check it out and tried to stomp it out with his feet. That’s when he thought he saw a body, he said. “I raced back to the school,” he said. Walton said in his opening statement that an accelerant — gasoline — was poured “significantly or extensively” on Lewis’ genital and pelvic region and a trail of gasoline was poured back toward the road before she was set on fire. Liggins was an acquaintance of Lewis’ mother, Sheri, and stepfather, Joseph Glenn, Walton said. Walton said Liggins been at the Glenn house in Rock Island earlier that evening and had given Lewis a dollar to buy him a pack of gum. Lewis then got permission from her mother to go to a nearby liquor store to buy gum around 6:45 p.m., Walton said. She was never seen alive again, Walton said. Liggins initially lied to police and said he didn’t see Lewis outside her home the day she disappeared, Walton said. One of the investigators who searched his red Pueoget said it appeared that the inside of the vehicle had been washed, Walton said. Hawbaker and Watt reserved their opening statement until after prosecutors’ rest their case. Testimony continues today.

Jury selection enters third day in Liggins case WATERLOO — Jury selection will enter into a third day Thursday in the first-degree murder trial of Stanley Liggins, charged in the September 1990 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis. Despite two full days of questioning, prosecutors and defense attorneys have not yet selected the 12 jurors and three alternates needed to hear the case. However, they made some progress Wednesday. Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton questioned and accepted a panel of 41 prospective jurors out of a pool of more than 160. They asked prospective jurors about their occupations and family, whether they’ve served on a jury before, how they felt about being called for jury duty, and how they felt about seeing graphic photos that will be shown during the case. Liggins’ Black Hawk County public defenders Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt on Thursday will have their chance to question the panel. Once both sides accept a panel of 41 prospective jurors, attorneys will then whittle down the panel to select the final jury. Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, said Wednesday before dismissing prospective jurors for the day that she expects the jury to be selected sometime Thursday. Liggins, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lewis, of Rock Island. On Sept. 17, 1990, Lewis' body was discovered in Davenport. Prosecutors say she had been strangled, sexually abused, wrapped in a plastic garbage bag, doused with gasoline and set on fire. Liggins, who knew Lewis’ mother and stepfather, was named as a suspect early in the case. He was twice convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction. His third trial has been moved from Scott County to Black Hawk County, because of heavy pretrial publicity surrounding the case.

Jury selection to continue Wednesday in Liggins' third trial WATERLOO — Jury selection will continue Wednesday in the trial of Stanley Liggins, who is being tried a third time in the 1990 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis. Prosecutors and defense attorneys all day Tuesday questioned around 50 prospective jurors out of a pool of more than 160 to select the 12 jurors and three alternates that will hear the case. Judge Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, told the jury pool the trial could last four weeks. Liggins, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lewis, of Rock Island. On Sept. 17, 1990, Lewis’ body was discovered near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport. Prosecutors say she had been strangled, sexually abused, wrapped in a plastic garbage bag, doused with gasoline and set on fire. Liggins, who knew Lewis’ mother and stepfather, was named as a suspect early in the case. He was twice convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction and, on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction. Greve last year granted Liggins’ motion to move his third trial from Scott County to Black Hawk County, citing heavy pretrial publicity surrounding the case. The case is being tried by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton. Liggins is represented by Black Hawk County public defenders Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt. Greve said in a written ruling last week that both sides have agreed the fact there were previous trials and proceedings in the case can be disclosed to the jury. However, they cannot make mention of previous verdicts or rulings. During the jury selection process, prosecutors and defense attorneys will seat 41 prospective jurors that will be whittled down to the 12-person jury and three alternates. Once the group of 41 is seated, they will be questioned as a group. Each side then will get 10 strikes, plus an additional three strikes for the alternates, to get the final jury. On Tuesday, prospective jurors were taken outside the presence of the jury pool and questioned individually throughout the day. Prior to questioning, prospective jurors were asked to fill out a short questionnaire that included such questions as whether they have heard about the case; whether they, or anyone close to them, have been the victim of or committed sexual abuse; and whether they have any reasons they could not sit on a jury that involves a homicide and/or sexual abuse. Greve also asked prospective jurors whether they had a conflict with the length of the trial.

Jury selection to begin in retrial in Quad Cities slaying WATERLOO — A 4-year-old forensics report about evidence examined in the 1990 death of Jennifer Lewis wasn’t handed over to attorneys representing her alleged killer until less than a week before he is set to go on trial again. Stanley Carter Liggins, 56, is charged with murder in Lewis’ strangulation slaying in the Quad Cities. Jennifer was 9 years old when she disappeared from her Rock Island, Ill., home in September 1990, and her body was found on fire on the playground of a Davenport, Iowa, school. Liggins’ trial — his third after two overturned guilty verdicts — was moved to Waterloo because of pretrial publicity. Jury selection is scheduled to begin today at the Black Hawk County Courthouse. During a conference Monday, Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker — who in recent weeks unsuccessfully asked the court to appoint a special master to ensure all evidence has been turned over to the defense — said prosecutors provided him with an April 2014 report by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. +2 Liggins' attorneys seek to delay upcoming trial DAVENPORT — Lawyers for Stanley Liggins made a last-ditch effort Tuesday to delay his third … The report was turned over Thursday, only five days before trial, Hawbaker said. “It is indeed exculpatory and important evidence that, in our opinion, was not produced until the Thursday before the trial was supposed to begin,” said Hawkbaker, who last week also asked the court to dismiss the charges or postpone the trial. “It is a trace analysis report on examination of clothing to determine if there were any fibers on the clothing of Mr. Liggins and or Miss Lewis. It was a negative finding,” Hawbaker said. District Court Judge Marlita Greve said the new information didn’t change her earlier rulings that dismissed the defense motions for a special master. Scott County Attorney Michael Walton said the document was a lingering report from a 2014 decision to examine a sweater and jeans found in a suitcase in Liggins’ apartment in 1990 and the victim’s dress. “We requested that the state lab examine the sweater for any fabric fibers from the dress. We also requested that all three clothing items are checked for DNA,” Walton said. He said there was no evidence or testimony Liggins was wearing the sweater or jeans on the day of the crime. Walton said the defense had been advised of the 2014 tests, and documents mentioning the tests had been provided to the defense earlier. He said the state disclosed to the defense other reports from the testing with the exception of fabric analysis reports done by one criminalist at the DCI lab. He said he regretted the fabric report wasn’t turned over earlier but said the defense wasn’t hampered by the late discovery. “I have never worked more diligently to produce everything we could produce to the defense … Despite all that, this was missed. Or I should say almost missed,” Walton said. Liggins’ original trial was in 1993, and the difficulties of retrying a case more than two decades later were evident during Monday’s conference. Walton said that some of the evidence was damaged during flooding in the Scott County Courthouse basement, including a poster-sized aerial photo of the school grounds where Lewis’ body was found. He said there have been significant changes to the terrain in the years since the crime. Most of the exhibits have been recreated, Walton said. Attorneys also discussed reading a to the jury transcript of a witness who testified during the first trial but now is unable to recall the events or even testifying because of her diminished mental state.

Black Hawk County jurors will decide Liggins' fate in third trial starting next week WATERLOO -- Stanley Liggins’ third trial will begin Tuesday as scheduled in Black Hawk County District Court, the presiding judge ruled Thursday. In a written order filed in Scott County District Court, Judge Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, denied a motion filed by Liggins and his attorneys, Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt, to delay the trial. She also denied a motion to dismiss the case. Liggins, 56, is charged in the strangulation death of Jennifer Lewis, 9, of Rock Island, on Sept. 17, 1990. The girl's burned body was found near a Davenport elementary school. Prosecutors say she also was sexually abused. He was twice convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction. Greve last year granted Liggins' motion to move his third trial from Scott County to Black Hawk County, citing heavy pretrial publicity surrounding the case. The trial could last as long as four weeks. Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker argued at a hearing Tuesday a four-month delay of the trial is needed to give the defense more time to secure out-of-state witnesses and to investigate a recent claim against former Scott County Attorney Bill Davis, who tried Liggins at his prior trials. Scott County Attorney Mike Walton objected, saying the defense said in January they would be ready for trial in August and the allegation regarding Davis had no relevance to Liggins' case.

Liggins' attorneys seek to delay upcoming trial DAVENPORT — Lawyers for Stanley Liggins made a last-ditch effort Tuesday to delay his third murder trial. Beginning Tuesday, Liggins is slated to be tried again in Waterloo for first-degree murder for the September 1990 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis. Black Hawk County Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker asked for a four-month continuance during a lengthy hearing Tuesday in Scott County District Court. He wants more time to secure out-of-state witnesses. Hawbaker said more time also is needed to investigate a recent claim against former Scott County Attorney Bill Davis, who tried Liggins twice in the 1990s. Judge Marlita Greve, chief judge of the 7th Judicial District, said she would rule on the motions as soon as possible. Liggins, 56, is charged in the strangulation death of Lewis, of Rock Island, Ill., on Sept. 17, 1990. The girl’s burned body was found near a Davenport elementary school. Prosecutors say she also was sexually abused. Liggins was twice convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction. In the most recent reversal, the court said 77 police reports were not provided to Liggins’ defense team and prosecutors did not disclose a key witness was a paid police informant. Prosecutors have denied both claims. Greve last year granted Liggins’ motion to move his third trial from Scott County to Black Hawk County, citing heavy pretrial publicity. The trial could go as long as four weeks, attorneys said Tuesday. Greve has denied defense motions to dismiss the case at least twice this year. In a motion filed earlier this month, Hawbaker wrote the defense team of two attorneys and two investigators have been working “feverishly to do its best to be prepared for trial” Tuesday. That work includes finding defense witnesses, determining if they are deceased and trying to contact them. Despite their efforts, the defense needs more time to subpoena out-of-state witnesses and make the appropriate arrangements to make them available for trial, he said during Tuesday’s hearing. “I want the court to be aware that I alerted the court in May that we foresaw this problem … and they truly, truly have come to reality. It’s become logistically impossible for us to honor that date in any effective way.” He also cited an email disclosed last week by the prosecutors where the ex-wife of former prosecutor Davis alleged he had shredded documents kept in storage her divorce attorneys had requested he save. Hawbaker said in the motion filed earlier this month prosecutors told him no documents related to the Liggins case were destroyed. He also said he concurred with several handwritten motions Liggins filed that he said highlight the defense’s concern about the status of discovery in the case. Among the motions filed are a renewed motion to continue and a renewed motion for a special master to determine whether all evidence has been handed over to the defense. “The most recent events related to Mr. Davis also give concern as it relates to the status of discovery and full disclosure of reports,” Hawbaker said. “As the court is aware, that’s the reason that we’re here. That’s the reason there’s a third trial for Mr. Liggins.” Scott County Attorney Mike Walton objected to the continuance, saying the defense indicated in early January they would be ready for trial in August. “We’ve had this scheduled,” he said. “We’ve had this scheduled for eight months. It has to go sometime.” He said prosecutors have worked to secure witnesses and have spent thousands of dollars in travel and accommodations for them to come to Black Hawk County for the trial. “I think these ongoing continuances at this point are unrealistic, it’s not necessary,” he said. “They want to make their offers of proof at time of trial. I think that’s probably a good idea.” In regards to the allegation against Davis, Walton said it has “no relevance whatsoever in this case” and there was no allegation any county attorney files were involved. “This is a marital dispute,” he said. “If they want to pursue it, they still have time to pursue it.” The defense also is seeking to dismiss the case.

New trial date set in Liggins 1990 murder case WATERLOO -- A retrial for Davenport murder defendant Stanley C. Liggins will begin Aug. 28, a judge ruled Wednesday during a short hearing in Scott County District Court. Chief district Judge Marlita Greve also scheduled a two-day hearing on pretrial motions to begin May 22. The trial, which will be moved to Waterloo in Black Hawk County because of extensive pretrial coverage, is slated to last three weeks. Greve said she anticipates asking court staff to call “quite a few” prospective jurors during jury selection. Scott County Attorney Mike Walton told the judge Wednesday he is working on an “extensive” pretrial motion regarding a defense expert report he said is lengthy and “quite far reaching.” He said he also plans to revisit the issue of witnesses prosecutors have not been able to locate in the last three years. Waterloo public defenders Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt will represent Liggins in his third trial. Liggins, 56, is charged with first-degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree arson. Prosecutors say Liggins strangled Jennifer Ann Lewis, 9, of Rock Island, and burned her remains near a Davenport elementary school in September 1990. He was twice convicted in the girl’s death and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction. The date of his third trial has been pushed back several times. Greve in May granted a defense request to transfer Liggins to the Black Hawk County Jail in early October to give him time to prepare with his attorneys for Wednesday’s hearing and for his eventual trial in Waterloo. Hawbaker filed a motion Oct. 30 to have Liggins transferred back to Scott County. He wrote in his motion because of differences in jail police, communication and access with Liggins, it is easier with him in the Scott County Jail. Greve granted the motion the same day. Liggins was back in the Scott County Jail on Nov. 1, Scott County Sheriff’s Maj. Bryce Schmidt said.

Murder defendant to remain jailed in Davenport for now DAVENPORT — Stanley Liggins, charged in the 1990 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Ann Lewis, is staying put in the Scott County Jail, at least until Oct. 2. He will then be transferred to the Black Hawk County Jail to give him time to prepare for a pretrial conference Jan. 3, as well as begin preparations for his eventual trial in Waterloo, according to a written order filed this week by 7th Judicial District Chief Judge Marlita Greve. “The court is keenly aware of defendant’s right to have access to his counsel and is keenly aware of Scott County’s expenses in transferring defendant to Black Hawk County,” Greve said in the order. A new trial date is expected to be set during the Jan. 3 hearing. Greve further said the issue may be revisited if the trial is scheduled so far in the future “that the court finds it is not necessary to keep defendant housed in Black Hawk County.” Liggins is charged in the strangulation death of Lewis, of Rock Island, on Sept. 17, 1990. The girl’s burned body was found near a Davenport elementary school. Prosecutors say she also was sexually abused. He was twice convicted in the girl’s death and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction. Greve granted Liggins’ motion earlier this year to move the trial from Scott County to Black Hawk County, citing heavy pretrial publicity surrounding the case. On April 20, about a month before his third trial was set to begin, Greve granted Liggins’ request to fire his attorneys, Davenport public defenders Derek Jones and Miguel Puentes, and appoint new ones. Waterloo public defenders Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt filed their appearances in the case April 24 and filed a motion to move Liggins to the Black Hawk County Jail so they could have a better opportunity to consult with their client and prepare a defense.

Judge grants motion to delay murder trial moving to Waterloo DAVENPORT -- The third trial of murder defendant Stanley Liggins’ set to begin May 22 in Waterloo is officially off the docket. Seventh Judicial District Chief Judge Marlita Greve on Monday granted a request by his newly appointed attorneys, Waterloo public defenders Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt, to delay the trial to give them more time to prepare. Greve set a status hearing for Jan. 3 to determine new dates in the case. She has not yet ruled on a second request by the attorneys to have Liggins, 55, held in the Black Hawk County Jail, rather than the Scott County Jail, pending trial. Liggins is charged in the September 1990 strangulation death of Jennifer Ann Lewis, 9, of Rock Island, whose burned body was found near a Davenport elementary school. Prosecutors say she also was sexually abused. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction. Liggins has been in the Scott County Jail in lieu of bond since February 2014. Greve granted Liggins' motion earlier this year to move the trial from Scott County to Black Hawk County, citing the heavy pretrial publicity surrounding the case.

Lawyers seek delay in Scott Co. murder trial moving to Waterloo DAVENPORT -- The newly appointed attorneys for Stanley Liggins are asking a judge to delay his third murder trial, which is scheduled to begin May 22 in Waterloo. Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt with the public defender’s office in Waterloo also want 7th Judicial District Chief Judge Marlita Greve to transfer the 55-year-old from the Scott County Jail to the Black Hawk County Jail pending trial. The judge has not yet ruled on the motions, and a hearing date had not been set as of late Friday afternoon. Liggins is charged in the strangulation death of Jennifer Ann Lewis, 9, of Rock Island, on Sept. 17, 1990. The girl's burned body was found near a Davenport elementary school. Prosecutors say she also was sexually abused. He was twice convicted in the girl’s death and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction. Greve granted Liggins’ motion earlier this year to move the trial from Scott County to Black Hawk County, citing the heavy pretrial publicity surrounding the case. On April 20, about a month before his third trial was set to begin, Greve granted Liggins’ motion to fire his appointed attorneys, Derek Jones and Miguel Puentes from the Davenport public defender’s office. Greve did not explicitly say in her written ruling that Liggins' trial would be postponed, but she wrote that "it could conceivably take another year before different attorneys are familiar enough with this case to go to trial." Hawbaker, the chief public defender in Waterloo, and Watt filed their appearances in the case on Monday. On Friday, Hawbaker filed a motion to delay the start of the trial, saying that “given the procedural history of this case and the volume of documents to analyze, defense counsel cannot, in any informed manner, suggest an appropriate date for trial.” He requested that a status conference be scheduled after Jan. 1, 2018, “at which time counsel should be prepared to set a date certain,” according to the motion. In a second motion filed Friday, Hawbaker asked that Liggins, who has been held without bond in the Scott County Jail since February 2014, be transferred to the Black Hawk County Jail pending trial. “Holding Defendant in Scott County creates an unreasonable burden on the Defendant’s opportunity to consult with his attorneys and prepare his defense because of the travel time between counsel and the Defendant,” he wrote. Waterloo is more than two hours away from Davenport, he noted in his motion. Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said Friday that he is reviewing the motion to transfer Liggins to Black Hawk County and noted that such a request is allowed by the rules of criminal procedure in Iowa. Walton added that he will not resist the motion to delay the trial.

Liggins allowed to get new attorneys DAVENPORT — The timing of a murder trial starting in Waterloo next month may change after a judge ruled murder defendant Stanley Liggins could get new attorneys. In a written ruling filed late Thursday, 7th Judicial District Chief Judge Marlita Greve wrote she had “no choice” but to remove public defenders Derek Jones and Miguel Puentes from the case following statements made by Liggins and Jones during a hearing earlier in the day. “Mr. Jones’ statements that his relationship with Mr. Liggins is ‘toxic’ and that the attorney-client relationship has completely broken down are the two hurdles the other facts cannot overcome, and which show justifiable dissatisfaction to warrant substitution of counsel,” she wrote. She appointed the state public defender’s office to represent Liggins. Greve did not explicitly say in her ruling Liggins’ third trial, which was scheduled to begin May 22 in Waterloo, would be postponed, but she wrote that “if a continuance is needed, all counsel shall confer with Court Administration to have that matter set for hearing.” After the judge’s ruling came down, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said prosecutors will continue to work the case. “We will be ready to go when this goes to trial,” he said. “We have been ready for two years. We’ll be ready a year from now, we’ll be ready six months from now.” Liggins is charged in the death of Jennifer Ann Lewis, 9, of Rock Island, Ill., on Sept. 17, 1990. The girl’s burned body was found near a Davenport elementary school. Prosecutors say she also was sexually abused. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction. In the most recent reversal, the court said 77 police reports were not provided to Liggins’ defense team and prosecutors did not disclose a key witness was a paid police informant. He has been held without bond at the Scott County Jail since February 2014. Liggins filed his motion for new attorneys April 6. The 55-year-old, shackled and dressed in orange jail garb, vigorously denied during a 35-minute hearing Thursday his request to fire the attorneys is a tactic to delay his upcoming trial. “I’m tired of sitting in this jail,” he told the judge. “I’m tired of coming up here. I know y’all (are) tired of seeing me. The feeling is mutual. I just want to be represented right. I want to make sure everything goes right. Everything that we have now, I didn’t have in the first or second trial because they withheld it from me, and I finally got an opportunity to present everything that I need to present.”