WATERLOO – Stanley Liggins, 57, has been found guilty in the 1990 death of Jennifer Ann Lewis, 9, of Rock Island.

He will be sentenced May 30 and faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Lewis' burning body was discovered in a field near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport around 9 p.m. Sept. 17, 1990. She had been sexually abused and strangled before being doused with gasoline and set on fire, prosecutors say.

A search for Lewis began when she did not return home after buying a pack of gum for Liggins at a liquor store near her Rock Island home earlier that night.

Liggins, who knew Lewis' mother, Sheri McCormick and her then-husband, Joseph "Ace" Glenn, was quickly developed as a suspect. Prosecutors say witnesses saw Liggins in a maroon Peugeot talking to Lewis, who was on her bike, about a block from her home before she disappeared.

Witnesses at trial also said they saw the Peugeot near Jefferson school around the time of the fire and the vehicle smelled like gasoline a day after Lewis was killed.

The defense argued his was a failed investigation filled with reasonable doubt and t no forensic evidence linked Liggins to Lewis’ murder.

They also argued police failed to investigate other suspects.

This story will be updated.

