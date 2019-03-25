Try 3 months for $3

WATERLOO -- Police blocked off a stretch of Conger Street while they searched an apartment building following a report of gunfire Monday night.

Details weren’t available, but neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots coming from the building’s parking lot at the corner of Conger Street and Logan Avenue.

Officers believe the gunman fled into the apartment building and evacuated residents for safety reasons. The intersection was also closed to traffic while police attempted to access one of the apartments.

