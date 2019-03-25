WATERLOO -- Police blocked off a stretch of Conger Street while they searched an apartment building following a report of gunfire Monday night.
Details weren’t available, but neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots coming from the building’s parking lot at the corner of Conger Street and Logan Avenue.
Officers believe the gunman fled into the apartment building and evacuated residents for safety reasons. The intersection was also closed to traffic while police attempted to access one of the apartments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.