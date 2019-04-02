STACYVILLE --- A Mitchell County judge has sentenced a Stacyville man to up to 120 days in jail for repeatedly ignoring orders to clean up thousands of tires on his property and pay a fine.
Since 2013, Gary Eggers has illegally stored and dumped waste tires in an unlicensed salvage yard on his property. Tires have washed into a nearby creek and onto a neighboring property, according to a news release from the Iowa Attorney General's Office.
In 2015, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued environmental violations and ordered him to stop collecting tires and to pay $10,000.
Eggers did not comply, and in 2016, a Mitchell County judge ordered Eggers to pay $100,000 and remove and properly dispose of all waste tires in excess of 500 tires.
In an order filed March 31 in Mitchell County, 2nd Judicial District Judge Chris Foy found Eggers in contempt for failing to pay any of the $110,000 in penalties or comply with other parts of the order.
“According to his own testimony, defendant has only removed a few waste tires from the acreage,” Foy wrote.
The judge said Eggers showed “disdain” for the DNR during a hearing in December.
“The attitude displayed by defendant toward the DNR, its representatives, and the laws of Iowa that seek to protect our environment and our waterways makes clear to the court he should be found in contempt,” Foy wrote.
Eggers must begin his sentence April 15.
Foy said Eggers can avoid serving 100 days of the sentence if he makes a $500 civil penalty payment by May 3; begins monthly payments of $100 on the civil penalty; removes 100 tires a month until no more than 500 remain; and provides monthly certification of the tire removal.
