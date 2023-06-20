More than 50 million Americans live in small cities and towns, but just how safe is small-town America? MoneyGeek analyzed crime statistics and quantified the cost of those crimes to identify the safest and least safe small cities and towns — those with 30,000 to 100,000 residents.
Most of the safest small cities and towns in America are in the Northeast or Midwest, with three of the top ten cities in New York or New Jersey, three in Massachusetts and one each in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Texas. The least safe towns are more distributed, with Pine Bluff, Arkansas, at the top of the list.
15 SAFEST SMALL CITIES AND TOWNS IN AMERICA
1. Yorktown Town, NY - $43 Crime Cost per Capita
2. Mason, OH - $47
3. Andover, MA - $51
4. Southlake, TX - $64
5. Arlington, MA - $65
6. Princeton, NJ - $65
7. Hampden Township, PA - $69
8. Carmel Town, NY - $74
9. Needham, MA - $77
10. Greenwich, CT - $81
11. Westfield, NJ - $85
12. Rexburg, ID - $86
13. Sammamish, WA - $90
14. North Andover, MA - $95
15. White Lake Township, MI - $95
THE SAFEST TOWN IN EACH STATE
- Alabama: Vestavia Hills - $158
- Arizona: San Luis - $152
- Arkansas: Bentonville - $812
- California: La Mesa - $778
- Colorado: Erie - $139
- Connecticut: Greenwich - $81
- Delaware: Newark - $729
- Georgia: Peachtree City - $116
- Idaho: Rexburg - $86
- Illinois: Mundelein - $133
- Indiana: Fishers - $143
- Iowa: Urbandale - $201
- Kansas: Leawood - $162
- Kentucky: Nicholasville - $283
- Louisiana: Kenner - $1,895
- Maine: Portland - $410
- Maryland: Bowie - $375
- Massachusetts: Andover - $51
- Michigan: White Lake Township - $95
- Minnesota: Plymouth - $175
- Mississippi: Southaven - $911
- Missouri: Ballwin - $103
- Montana: Bozeman - $851
- Nebraska: Kearney - $475
- New Hampshire: Salem - $147
- New Jersey: Princeton - $65
- New Mexico: Farmington - $1,682
- New York: Yorktown Town - $43
- North Carolina: Apex - $133
- North Dakota: Williston - $515
- Ohio: Mason - $47
- Oklahoma: Owasso - $347
- Oregon: Lake Oswego - $225
- Pennsylvania: Hampden Township - $69
- Rhode Island: South Kingstown - $111
- South Carolina: Mount Pleasant - $200
- South Dakota: Rapid City - $2,453
- Tennessee: Hendersonville - $142
- Texas: Southlake - $64
- Utah: Lone Peak - $115
- Vermont: Burlington - $681
- Virginia: Leesburg - $314
- Washington: Sammamish - $90
- West Virginia: Morgantown - $1,296
- Wisconsin: New Berlin - $102
- Wyoming: Gillette - $432